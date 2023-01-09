- EUR/USD extends the optimism and flirts with 1.0700.
- The weaker dollar sustains the better tone in the risk complex.
- EMU Unemployment Rate, Sentix index next of note in the docket.
The European currency keeps the bid tone unchanged and lifts EUR/USD to the boundaries of 1.0700 the figure at the beginning of the week.
EUR/USD looks at data, risk appetite
EUR/USD advances for the second session in a row on Monday and prints new multi-day highs in the 1.0700 neighbourhood amidst the persistent selling bias around the US dollar.
Indeed, the greenback loses further ground and revisits the 103.50 zone as market participants continue to assess Friday’s publication of the US labour market report for the month of December.
Data wise in the bloc, the Unemployment Rate is due later along with the Sentix Index, which tracks the Investor Confidence in the region.
Across the pond, the Consumer Credit Change will be the sole release as well as 3-month/6-month bill auctions.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has embarked on a strong recovery and has already gained nearly 2 cents since lows near 1.0500 recorded in the first trading week of the new year.
In the meantime, the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, the impact of the energy crisis on the region and the Fed-ECB divergence.
Back to the euro area, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the bloc emerges as an important domestic headwind facing the euro in the short-term horizon.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Industrial Production, Italy Unemployment Rate, EMU Unemployment Rate/Sentix Index (Monday) – France Industrial Production (Tuesday) – France final Inflation Rate, Germany Full Year GDP Growth, MEU Balance of Trade/Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the protracted energy crisis on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.38% at 1.0679 and faces the next resistance level at 1.0713 (weekly high December 30) ahead of 1.0736 (monthly high December 15) and finally 1.0773 (monthly high June 27). On the downside, the breach of 1.0496 (monthly low January 6) would target 1.0443 (weekly low December 7) en route to 1.0383 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 after dismal EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is keeping its range below 1.0700 in the European session, little affected by the Eurozone Sentix data. The pair is taking advantage of the extended weakness in the US Dollar amid hopes of a dovish Fed pivot and China's reopening optimism.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2150 amid upbeat mood, softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is building onto previous gains above 1.2150 amid a risk-on mood in European trading. Broad US Dollar weakness is underpinning the pair, as investors assess Fed rate hike expectations and BOE policymaker Mann's comments on inflation.
Gold hits eight-month high, bulls retain control amid weaker US Dollar
Gold price gains positive traction for the second successive day on Monday and climbs to an eight-month high, around the $1,880 area during the early European session.
Cardano and Solana decoupled from crypto in explosive price rallies, which altcoin is next?
Cardano and Solana recently witnessed massive breakouts in their prices. The next altcoin to follow ADA and SOL in this trend is Litecoin, bulls target a 22% rally in the payment token.
Earnings and CPI should make for a bumpy ride ahead
The focus will be on the start of the 4Q22 earnings season, which unofficially begins on Friday, with results from America's biggest banks and other industry bellwethers.