- EUR/USD bulls step in ahead of the all-important NFP.
- The markets are looking for confirmation that the Fed will hike by 75bp in Sep.
In increasing forex volatility, EUR/USD is rising in Tokyo as the bulls move in ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls in the US session. The single currency has been on the move in the final sessions of the end of the week, dropping against a strong US dollar that vaulted to a 20-year high on Thursday after US data showed a firming economy, giving the Federal Reserve more room to aggressively hike interest rates to quell inflation.
EUR/USD fell from a high of 1.0050 to a low of 0.9910 and is back trading in the middle of the 0.99s as markets prepare for what could be another hectic day of volatility on Wall Street. On Thursday, a surprising late-day reversal lifted US equities, supporting the euro which is tied to risk appetite.
However, the US currency has kept the upper hand in the remaining hours of this week. The DXY, which measures the greenback vs. a basket of currencies, firmed after a government report showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week. This was consistent with strong demand for workers and tight labour market conditions.
The DXY firmed to 109.99, its highest since June 2002. Additionally, data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed US Manufacturing grew steadily in August as employment and new orders rebounded. This helped push the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasuries to a more than two-month high of 3.297.
All in all, there are expectations for a third straight 75-basis-point US rate hike at the Sept. 20-21 Fed meeting. Fed funds futures last pointed to around a 77.1% chance of such an increase on the back of this series of solid economic data. If Nonfarm Payrolls come in hot, this could help the safe-haven dollar attract more demand as it will cement a 75bps hike from the Fed should the number of new jobs beat the 300k consensus estimate.
The jobless rate is projected to remain unchanged at 3.5% while the labour participation rate is seen ticking up to 62.2% from 62.1% the month prior. Average hourly earnings are expected to increase by 0.4% in August after a 0.5% gain in July, but the year-over-year rate would rise to 5.3% from 5.2% in the previous month due to base effects. The average workweek is expected to remain at 34.6 hours.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9958
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.9946
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0096
|Daily SMA50
|1.0184
|Daily SMA100
|1.0396
|Daily SMA200
|1.0803
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0059
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9911
|Previous Weekly High
|1.009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9968
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0003
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9885
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9824
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9736
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0033
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls make a stand at the edge of the abyss
AUD/USD bulls step in below weekly lows ahead of NFP. The bears need to take back control from a 50% mean reversion area or face a bullish surge into the close of the week. The price moved in on the prior support and has stalled awaiting the outcome of the US data later tonight from the US session.
USD/JPY retreats from 24-year high near 140.00 amid sluggish yields ahead of US NFP
USD/JPY pares recent gains at the highest levels since 1998 as traders await US jobs report for August. Monetary policy divergence between Fed and BOJ underpins the bullish bias. Yields seesaw around multi-year high amid hawkish Fed bets.
Gold rebound hinges on US NFP, clear break above $1,717
Gold price picks up bids to portray a corrective pullback from the yearly low as it approaches $1,700 during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal’s recovery, however, remains doubtful as traders await the US NFP and Unemployment Rate for August.
Ripple inflates 1 billion XRP tokens into circulating supply
Ripple's recent injection of new tokens into the market could be the straw that breaks the camel's back. XRP price currently auctions at $0.33 as the bears have suppressed the digital remittance token into a historical barrier dating back to March 2022.
US dollar continues to break new highs, Chengdu lockdown upends markets
September has picked up where August left off with another day of red for European markets, which were already under pressure after a weak Asia session. Asia markets were already on the back foot after another weak PMI number from China.