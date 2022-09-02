Analysts at Societe Generale offer a sneak peek at what they expect from the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls release due later this Friday at 1230 GMT.
Key quotes
“We project a 300K increase for August non-farm jobs.”
“A gain near our forecast of 300K implies either a return of workers back into the workforce or further declines in the unemployment rate.”
“We look for the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.5%.”
“The return of workers should lift the labor force participation rate from the 62.1 level posted for July.”
