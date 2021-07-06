EUR/USD falters near 1.1900, turns negative afterwards

- EUR/USD reverses the earlier move to the 1.19 area.
- The German Economic Sentiment surprised to the downside in July.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing grabs all the attention across the pond.
The EUR/USD’s earlier optimism was ephemeral. Indeed, the pair rapidly returned to the negative territory and trades around 1.1840 after a failed attempt to re-visit 1.1900 earlier on Tuesday.
EUR/USD weakens as the dollar rebounds
EUR/USD now sheds ground for the second session in a row and returns to the low-1.1800s in response to the pick-up in the demand for the greenback.
The dollar manages to rebound from earlier lows in the 92.00 neighbourhood as the selloff and profit taking mood post-Payrolls seems to have run its course.
Also adding to the bearish sentiment surrounding the European currency, the Economic Sentiment in both Germany and the broader Euroland eased further to 63.3 and 61.2, respectively, for the month of July. Earlier in the session, the German Factory Orders contracted at a monthly 3.7% during May.
On a brighter side, ECB’s De Guindos said he expects an “intense” rebound in the economic activity in the second half of the current year.
Later in the US data space, the ISM Non-Manufacturing will take centre stage seconded by the final Markit’s Services PMI and the IBD/TIPP Index.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.18% at 1.1837 and a break below 1.1807 (monthly low Jul.2) would target 1.1762 (78.6% Fibo of the November-January rally) and route to 1.1704 (2021 low Mar.31). On the flip side, the next up barrier lines up at 1.1895 (weekly high Jul.6) followed by 1.1975 (weekly high Jun.25) and finally 1.1997 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the highs amid dollar bounce, mixed German data
EUR/USD has retreated to around 1.1850 as the US dollar bounces from the lows and after the German ZEW figures came out mixed. Worries about the Delta covid variant persist ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD cools amid Brexit concerns, greenback comeback
GBP/USD has slipped from near 1.39 as the EU threatens legal action related to Brexit disagreements and despite upbeat UK Construction PMI. The US dollar is recovering from the lows as Americans return from their long weekend.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh three-week tops, around $1,810 area
Gold continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and shot to near three-week tops, around the $1,809 region in the last hour.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.