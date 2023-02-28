EUR/USD fails to sustain above 1.0600 as street sees Fed’s interest rate peak near 6%

- EUR/USD has refreshed its day low at 1.0582 as a recovery in the risk appetite theme has faded.
- Federal Reserve could push interest rates to 6%in the battle against stubborn inflation.
- European Central Bank looks set to deliver one more 50 bps interest rate hike in March.
- EUR/USD has sensed selling pressure while attempting to deliver a breakout of the downward-sloping trendline from 1.0805.
EUR/USD has delivered a breakdown of the consolidation formed above the round-level resistance of 1.0600 in the early European session. The major currency pair has sensed immense pressure while reclaiming the 1.0600 resistance as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded modestly. The USD Index has sensed interest after dropping to near 104.30. A sideways auction is anticipated from the USD Index as investors are expected to remain on the sidelines after the release of the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
Gains added by the S&P500 futures in morning Asia have trimmed. It looks like the risk-appetite theme has retreated as the dismal market mood is roaring again. The return distributed on 10-year US Treasury bonds has rebounded to near 3.93%.
Resilience in US consumer spending pushes Fed’s rate projections near 6%
Right from the labor market data to households' spending, the majority of the economic indicators have confirmed resilience in the retail demand in the United States economy. To soften the red-hot inflation, Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell has already pushed rates to 4.50-4.75%. Considering the recent spark in the inflationary pressures, it won’t be early mentioning the current monetary policy as incompetent to decelerate the stubborn inflation.
Therefore, the street is expecting a higher terminal rate projection than the current estimates of 5.3%. Analysts at Bank of America (BofA) expect Fed chair Jerome Powell to announce three more rate hikes this year considering the resilience in the demand-driven inflation. The BofA sees the terminal rate above 6%. The investment banking firm expects a recession if a higher terminal rate projection materializes.
US Manufacturing PMI is in focus for further action
This week, the mega event will be the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data. Manufacturing activities in the US economy have been contracting for the past three months. Again, a dry spell is expected as firms have paused their expansion plans to avoid higher interest obligations.
The economic data is expected to improve to 48.0 from the former release of 47.4. A figure below 50.0 is considered as a contraction in activities. It would be appropriate considering it a decline in the contraction streak. The New Orders Index that conveys forward demand is expected to rebound to 43.7 from the prior figure of 42.5.
Economic Confidence fails to grab the 100.00 figure
It was the sixth time on Monday when Eurozone Economic Confidence failed to garb the figure of 100.00. The street expected the sentiment data at 101.00, however, it even failed to surpass the prior figure of 99.8. The rising cost of living pressures has dented the confidence of households in the economy. Individuals are struggling to address their necessities amid higher prices for goods and services due to galloping inflation.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is reiterating the need for interest rate escalation by 50 basis points (bps) in the March monetary policy meeting to strengthen its defense in the battle against persistent inflation.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD has sensed immense selling pressure after a pullback move to near the downward-sloping trendline plotted from February 14 high at 1.0805 on an hourly scale. This indicates that the market participants are following a ‘sell on rise’ strategy while dealing with EUR/USD.
The shared currency pair has failed to sustain above the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0660.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0585
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.0608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0718
|Daily SMA50
|1.0726
|Daily SMA100
|1.046
|Daily SMA200
|1.0331
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.062
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0533
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0536
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0587
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0566
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0554
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0467
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0641
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.