EUR/USD faces hurdles around 1.0260 on lower consensus for Eurozone Retail Sales

- EUR/USD is sensing barricades around 1.0260 as estimates for Eurozone Retail Sales shift lower.
- The DXY has hit a fresh three-week low as the recruitment process seems vulnerable in July.
- Eurozone's stable jobless rate may remain a hurdle for the ECB in hiking interest rates.
The EUR/USD pair has failed to violate the immediate hurdle of 1.0260 as investors are discounting an expected underperformance from the Eurozone Retail Sales data. The shared currency bulls seem to lack strength as the pair has been unable to perform despite broader weakness in the US dollar index (DXY).
A preliminary estimate for the Eurozone Retail Sales is -1.7%, extremely lower than the prior release of 0.2%. It is worth noting that households in Europe are facing the headwinds of higher price pressures, which are forcing them to higher consumption expenditure despite a minor change in quantity purchased. Therefore, the Retail Sales data should be higher. And, a lower estimate for the economic demand indicates a serious fall in the retail demand.
Also, the unchanged Unemployment Rate is going to act as a major hurdle for the European Central Bank (ECB) while brainstorming for a rate hike. Investors should be informed that Eurostat released the jobless rate at 6.6%, in line with the expectations and the prior release.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) printed a fresh three-week low of 105.28 on Monday. The DXY extended its losses as investors have started punishing the DXY on expectations of weak US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. As per the market expectations, the US economy has managed 250k job additions in the labor force in July. Many US big tech companies have ditched the recruitment process for a while, whose multiplier effects could be witnessed in the payrolls data.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.026
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0171
|Daily SMA50
|1.0427
|Daily SMA100
|1.0603
|Daily SMA200
|1.0964
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0254
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0146
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0097
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0188
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0159
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0098
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0267
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0315
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0376
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.7000 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7020, holding on to modest gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision. The central bank is expected to pull the trigger but investors hesitate on by how much.
EURUSD trading around 1.0250 amid broad dollar’s weakness
EUR/USD edged higher on Monday, as investors moved away from the greenback. US data gave mixed signals as price pressures began easing, but growth remains subdued.
Gold about to challenge a critical resistance at $1,777.10
Gold surged to $1,775.43, nearing a daily descendant trend line coming from a relevant high posted mid-June at $1,857.49. The metal benefited from the broad dollar’s weakness in a more optimistic market environment. Mid-US afternoon, the metal preserves most of its intraday gains and trades around $1,772.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: “Anything too clean is probably dirty”
Bitcoin price shows justifiable reasons to enter a short position. Still, traders should be wary as smart money deception could accompany the newfound bearish evidence. As notorious trader FF once said, “Anything too clean is probably dirty.”
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!