EUR/USD extends the bounce to the 1.0660 region, USD looks offered

- EUR/USD adds to Friday’s rebound and tests 1.0660.
- The dollar struggles to regain traction amidst declining US yields.
- EMU Sentix Index surprised to the downside in March.
EUR/USD advances modestly at the beginning of the week and manages to revisit the 1.0660 region.
EUR/USD up on dollar weakness
EUR/USD looks to extend Friday’s marked advance north of 1.0600 the figure on Monday amidst some indecision surrounding the greenback and the generalized downside pressure in US and German yields.
Indeed, renewed speculation around a potential pivot in the Fed’s tightening cycle appears to have removed some strength from the dollar in the last couple of sessions, morphing in turn to fresh oxygen for the risk complex.
In the domestic calendar, the Construction PMI in Germany improved to 48.6 in February, while the Investor Confidence in the broader Euroland measured by the Sentix Index unexpectedly worsened to -11.1 for the current month.
Later in the NA session, Factory Orders will be the only release of note seconded by short-term bill auctions.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD extends the ongoing recovery past the 1.0600 mark amidst the continuation of the selling mood around the dollar.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the potential next moves from the ECB after the bank has already anticipated another 50 bps rate raise at the March event.
Back to the euro area, recession concerns now appear to have dwindled, which at the same time remain an important driver sustaining the ongoing recovery in the single currency as well as the hawkish narrative from the ECB.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Construction PMI, EMU Sentix Index, Retail Sales (Monday) – Germany Retail Sales, EMU Advanced Q4 GDP Growth Rate, ECB Lagarde (Wednesday) – Germany Final Inflation Rate, ECB Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle amidst dwindling bets for a recession in the region and still elevated inflation. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is advancing 0.05% at 1.0638 and the breakout of 1.0715 (55-day SMA) would target 1.0804 (weekly high February 14) en route to 1.1032 (2023 high February 2). On the other hand, there is an immediate support at 1.0532 (monthly low February 27) seconded by 1.0481 (2023 low January 6) and finally 1.0326 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0650 after weak EU data
EUR/USD trades on the back foot below 1.0650 on Monday as the Euro struggles to find demand after weak data releases. Sentix Investor Confidence in March fell to -11 from -8 and Retail Sales in the Eurozone rose by 0.3% in February, missing the market expectation of 1%.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.2000 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is struggling to gain traction and trading in negative territory at around 1.2000 on Monday. The cautious market stance at the beginning of the week seems to be helping the US Dollar hold its ground and weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from near $1,860 despite weaker Treasury bond yields
Gold price is retreating from over two-week highs of $1,858 in the early European session. Gold price has stalled its upbeat momentum even as the United States Dollar (USD) resumes its decline amid a positive risk tone.
Why bankrupt crypto lender Voyager sold Ethereum while sitting on 5.17 Trillion Shiba Inu holdings?
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager sold Ethereum holdings in exchange for stablecoins like USDC, while sitting on nearly $57.78 million worth of Shiba Inu holdings.
US jobs data this week to give a key rates steer on US economy
Despite another week of rising yields, European markets still managed to finish last week higher over concern that various inflation measures are starting to tick back higher again, having been in decline over the last few months.