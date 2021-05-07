EUR/USD extends gains to two-month highs above 1.2150

- After a brief recovery, US dollar resumes slide across the board.
- EUR/USD testing the 1.2150 area, gains more than 150 pips in 24 hours.
The EUR/USD is trading slightly above 1.2150, at the highest levels since late February. After a pullback to the 1.2100 area, the pair resumed the upside, amid a sell-off of the US dollar.
The euro is rising for the second consecutive day in a row versus the greenback, accumulating a gain of more than 150 pips. A sharp decline of the dollar is driving the rally.
Following the release of the US employment report, the DXY tumbled. The index trades at the lowest since February 26, below 90.30. US yields bottomed following the report but during the American session rebounded. The 10-year yield stands at 1.55%, far from the 1.48% (daily low).
The Labor Department report showed lower-than-expected numbers and an increase in the unemployment rate to 6.1%. “The more muted 266,000 increase in non-farm payrolls last month is a clear disappointment, but, with much of the high-frequency data – including jobless claims – still improving rapidly, we doubt it signals the recovery is at risk. It could, however, indicate that labor shortages are becoming a significant drag”, explained analysts at Capital Economics.
The euro is holding onto strong weekly gains, reinforcing the current upside bias. The EUR/USD started the latest leg higher after being rejected from under 1.2000 and recovered the 20-day moving average. The next resistance might be seen at 1.2175.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2141
|Today Daily Change
|0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|1.2065
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2025
|Daily SMA50
|1.1946
|Daily SMA100
|1.2049
|Daily SMA200
|1.1948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2072
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1993
|Previous Weekly High
|1.215
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2017
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1965
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1937
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2172
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD skyrockets to 1.2150 on poor US jobs figures
EUR/USD has hit a new multi-month peak above 1.2150 after the US reported an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April against nearly one million expected. The dollar is under immense pressure.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 after disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the US Nonfarm Payrolls badly disappointed with an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April, nearing 1.40. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK Conservative Party's gains in local elections.
XAU/USD soars above $1,835 after weak Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold has leaped above $1,835 after the US reported an increase of only 266K jobs in April, far below expectations. Lower US yields support the precious metal.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.