- EUR/USD rises to near 1.1150 as firm Fed large rate cut prospects weigh on the US Dollar.
- The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 100 bps by year-end.
- ECB policymakers push back against market October rate cut prospects.
EUR/USD extends Monday’s upside to near the crucial resistance of 1.1150 in Tuesday’s European session. The major currency pair exhibits strength at the expense of the US Dollar (USD), which is weighed by increasing bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will opt for a large interest-rate cut on Wednesday.
The US Dollar trades near a year-to-date-low as the market speculation for a large Fed rate cut has been strengthened after softer-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) data for August and media reports pointing that officials keep the door open to such a cut. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, hovers near 100.50.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed reducing interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75%-5.00% has increased sharply to 69% from 34% a week ago. Apart from the Fed’s interest rate decision, investors will also focus on the dot plot and economic projections.
The Fed’s dot plot indicates where policymakers see the federal fund rate heading in the medium and long term. Traders see the Fed cutting interest rates by 100 bps to 4.25%-4.50% by year-end, suggesting that the central bank will opt for a large interest rate cut in one of three meetings remaining this year.
In Tuesday’s session, investors will pay close attention to the monthly US Retail Sales data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Economists estimate the Retail Sales to have grown by 0.2%, slower than the 1.0% increase in July. A slower increase in Retail Sales would indicate a soft inflation outlook.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD gains as ECB Kazimir pushes back October rate cut expectations
- EUR/USD rises to near the key resistance of 1.1150 in European trading hours. The major currency pair holds gains as the Euro (EUR) performs strongly as European Central Bank (ECB) officials avoid committing a pre-defined interest rate cut path and prefer to decide on interest rates meeting by meeting. This occurs amid lingering concerns about economic growth in Germany and a decline in Eurozone inflation to 2.2% in August, the lowest rate in three years.
- Less dovish interest-rate guidance from ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir on Monday has also contributed to strength in the Euro. Kazimir pushed back market expectations for the ECB cutting interest rates in October by saying in a blog post: "We will almost surely need to wait until December for a clearer picture before making our next move," Reuters reported. “The ECB needed to be sure that incoming data confirmed its projections. Otherwise, policymakers might regret rushing to cut borrowing costs before inflation has been sustainably defeated,” he added. Also, ECB Governing Council member Gediminas Šimkus said on Tuesday that the probability of an October rate cut is very small.
- Meanwhile, the ZEW Survey – which measures sentiment from institutional investors – showed that Economic Sentiment in the Eurozone has declined significantly to 9.3 in September, the lowest since November 2023. The sentiment data was estimated to have fallen slightly to 17.6 from 17.9 in August.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD rises further to near 1.1150
EUR/USD gains further to near 1.1150. The major currency pair strengthened after retesting the breakout of the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on a daily time frame near the psychological support of 1.1000. The near-term outlook of the major currency pair has strengthened as the asset steadies above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.1060.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves higher to near 60.00. A bullish momentum would trigger if it sustains above the aforementioned level.
Looking up, the high of 1.1155 from September 6 and the round-level resistance of 1.1200 will act as major barricades for the Euro bulls. On the downside, the psychological level of 1.1000 and the July 17 high near 1.0950 will be major support zones.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds comfortably above 1.1100 after German sentiment data
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1100 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from Germany showed that the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment slumped to 3.6 in September from 19.2 in August, making it difficult for the Euro to gather strength.
GBP/USD defends 1.3200, looks to US Retail Sales for impetus
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday. Rising Bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut keep the US Dollar on the defensive and support the pair. Traders now look to the US Retail Sales to grab short-term opportunities later this Tuesday.
Gold pulls back on profit-taking ahead of Wednesday's Fed verdict
Gold price ticks lower on Tuesday amid some profit-taking following the recent rise to the all-time peak, though the downside remains cushioned ahead of the all-important Fed interest rate decision due on Wednesday, with markets pricing in a large Fed rate cut.
Canada CPI expected to show disinflationary trend extended into July
The Canadian Consumer Price Index is expected to lose further traction in August. The Bank of Canada has reduced its policy rate by 75 bps so far this year. The Canadian Dollar seems to have embarked on a consolidative phase.
Bitcoin approaches its $56,000 support level
Bitcoin is approaching a crucial daily support level of $56,000, hinting at a possible recovery. Ethereum faced rejection from the resistance level, suggesting a downward trend with weak momentum. In contrast, Ripple has bounced above the 100-day EMA, indicating a continued upward trend.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.