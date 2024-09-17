ECB’s Šimkus: Likelihood of an October rate cut is very small

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Gediminas Šimkus said on Tuesday, “the likelihood of an October rate cut is very small.”
Additional quotes
We won't have many new data points in October.
The economy is developing in line with forecasts.
Market reaction
These comments somewhat seem to be supporting the Euro, driving EUR/USD 0.09% higher on the day at 1.1140, as of writing.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.10%
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.20%
|-0.11%
|-0.15%
|EUR
|0.10%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|-0.11%
|0.02%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|-0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.18%
|-0.07%
|-0.15%
|AUD
|0.20%
|0.11%
|0.13%
|0.14%
|0.18%
|0.08%
|0.02%
|NZD
|0.11%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.07%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|0.15%
|0.05%
|0.10%
|0.11%
|0.15%
|-0.02%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
