EUR/USD expected to meet solid support at 1.0980 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group expect EUR/USD to trade on a bearish fashion, although a breach of 1.0980 looks unlikely in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: Instead of ‘trading sideways’, EUR eked out a fresh 2-month low of 1.0990 before recovering quickly. Despite making fresh low, the price action lacks momentum and the downside risk appears to be limited. From here, we continue to expect EUR to trade sideways, likely between 1.0995 and 1.1040.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “While EUR registered a lower low for the sixth straight day as it touched 1.0990 yesterday (29 Jan), downward momentum has not improved by all that much. Our view from Tuesday (28 Jan, spot at 1.1020) wherein ‘EUR could continue to edge lower but any weakness is expected to encounter solid support near last November’s low near 1.0980’ is still valid. EUR has to move above 1.1070 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 1.1085) in order to indicate that the recent weakness has stabilized. Until then, a breach of 1.0980 is not ruled out but only a NY closing below this level would suggest that EUR is ready to tackle 1.0945, possibly the 2019 low of 1.0875.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
