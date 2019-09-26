EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows, eyes 1.0900

- US Dollar strengthens near the end of the American session, DXY prints new highs.
- EUR/USD still holds above 1.0900, heads for lowest daily close since May 11, 2017.
The EUR/USD pair broke to the downside after moving for hours within a small trading range and fell to 1.0907, hitting the lowest level since 2017. The pair remains below 1.0920/25, under pressure.
The move lower took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY is up 0.20% at 99.25, also about to post the highest close since May 2017. The Greenback rose further following comments from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who said the US has shown good will by waiving tariffs. He added China is willing to buy more American goods.
EUR/USD more losses ahead?
According to Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG Bank, the EUR/USD pair could accelerate to the downside, if it breaks decisively under 1.0925. “Building evidence of economic weakness in the Eurozone is beginning to weigh more on the euro again. The ECB has already set out their stall by announcing a comprehensive package of easing measures including open-ended QE. The burden still falls on the ECB in the near-term to support growth in the euro-zone. It is encouraging record low euro-zone yields and a weak euro. We don’t see that dynamic changing soon. In contrast, the US economy has recently shown some signs of improvement”.
They see that it is not clear that the Federal Reserve will cut rates again this year and a more favourable environment for a stronger US Dollar is being created. Data today showed a larger-than-expected increase in US Pending Home Sales.
Tomorrow, the September EZ Confidence report is due while in the US data to be released includes August Personal Income and Spending report (includes the core PCE), August Durable Goods Orders and University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0917
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.0951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1023
|Daily SMA50
|1.1095
|Daily SMA100
|1.117
|Daily SMA200
|1.1248
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1017
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0938
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1084
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.099
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0968
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0889
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1079
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh multi-year lows
The American dollar resumed its advance ahead of Wall Street’s close with equities trimming intraday gains. EUR/USD approaches 1.1900, trades at its lowest since May 2017.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2350, flat for the day
Despite dominating dollar’s strength, the pair has managed to trim early losses. Now trading around 1.2350, the risk remains skewed to the downside, as Brexit uncertainty weighs on Pound.
USD/JPY: holding above a critical support
Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground. US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
Gold continues to find some support near $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit once again managed to find decent support near the key $1500 psychological mark.
Oil prices rebound after Pentagon says US will deploy military equipment to Saudi Arabia
Crude oil prices gained traction after Pentagon announced that the United States will be deploying military equipment and support personnel to Saudi Arabia in response to the drone and missile attacks that targeted Saudi Arabian oil facilities earlier in September.