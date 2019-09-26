EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows, eyes 1.0900

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar strengthens near the end of the American session, DXY prints new highs. 
  • EUR/USD still holds above 1.0900, heads for lowest daily close since May 11, 2017.

The EUR/USD pair broke to the downside after moving for hours within a small trading range and fell to 1.0907, hitting the lowest level since 2017. The pair remains below 1.0920/25, under pressure. 

The move lower took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY is up 0.20% at 99.25, also about to post the highest close since May 2017. The Greenback rose further following comments from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who said the US has shown good will by waiving tariffs. He added China is willing to buy more American goods. 

EUR/USD more losses ahead? 

According to Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG Bank, the EUR/USD pair could accelerate to the downside, if it breaks decisively under 1.0925. “Building evidence of economic weakness in the Eurozone is beginning to weigh more on the euro again. The ECB has already set out their stall by announcing a comprehensive package of easing measures including open-ended QE. The burden still falls on the ECB in the near-term to support growth in the euro-zone. It is encouraging record low euro-zone yields and a weak euro. We don’t see that dynamic changing soon. In contrast, the US economy has recently shown some signs of improvement”

They see that it is not clear that the Federal Reserve will cut rates again this year and a more favourable environment for a stronger US Dollar is being created. Data today showed a larger-than-expected increase in US Pending Home Sales. 

Tomorrow, the September EZ Confidence report is due while in the US data to be released includes August Personal Income and Spending report (includes the core PCE), August Durable Goods Orders and University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0917
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.0951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1023
Daily SMA50 1.1095
Daily SMA100 1.117
Daily SMA200 1.1248
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1017
Previous Daily Low 1.0938
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0968
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0987
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0889
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0841
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1079

 


 

