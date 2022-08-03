- US dollar gains momentum versus G10 currencies.
- DXY up for the second day in a row.
- EUR/USD with bearish bias after being rejected from near 1.0300.
The EUR/USD is falling for the second day in a row, and recently printed a fresh six-day low at 1.0121. From Tuesday’s high it has fallen almost 175 pips amid a recovery of the US dollar.
The greenback is rising again on Wednesday, particularly versus G10 currencies as US yields climb further. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 2.85%, the highest level since July 22, before pulling back to 2.79%.
Economic data from the US contribute to the move higher of the USD. The ISM Service PMI rose unexpectedly in July to 56.7 from 55.3, against the market consensus of 53.5. The key report will be on Friday with the non-farm payrolls.
An improvement in risk sentiment limits the upside of the dollar. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is up by 0.92% and the Nasdaq soars 1.82%. Stocks are breaking a two-day negative streak.
Looking at crucial support
The slide in EUR/USD pushed the price under the 20-day Simple Moving Average (1.0155). Now it is moving closer to the critical short-term support area around 1.0100, a consolidation below should open the doors to more losses.
On the upside, now 1.0150 is the immediate resistance followed by 1.0210 (20-SMA in four hours). As long as below 1.0300, gains seem limited for the pair.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0137
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.0166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0158
|Daily SMA50
|1.0407
|Daily SMA100
|1.0588
|Daily SMA200
|1.095
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0294
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0097
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0244
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9991
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0383
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
