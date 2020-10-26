EUR/USD drops 0.20% as France’s coronavirus infections hit record high

- EUR/USD dips as coronavirus concerns weigh over the single currency.
- France registers record single-day rise in infections while Spain announces national curfew.
- The resurgence of coronavirus could raise pressure on the ECB to boost stimulus.
EUR/USD is trading in the red, as the Eurozone's second wave of coronavirus is accelerating and threatening to slow down the already fragile economic recovery.
The pair is trading at session lows near 1.1835 at press time, representing a 0.20% decline on the day. The shared currency ran into offers near 1.859 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from 1.2014 to 1.1612 – during the early Asian trading hours. The dollar is drawing haven bids against most currencies alongside losses in the S&P 500 futures and oil prices.
Coronavirus infections spike
France announced a daily record of new coronavirus infections on Sunday, with the confirmed figure reaching 52,000. Italy announced a partial lockdown, which will remain in effect until Nov. 24. Meanwhile, Spain has approved a state of emergency and announced a national curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to contain the virus.
These new restrictions, though less severe than the ones seen in the second quarter, are likely to have a negative impact on the economy. The Eurozone is already facing deflationary pressures. The common currency bloc's inflation fell deeper into the negative territory in September, raising pressure on the European Central Bank to ramp up stimulus.
According to Goldman Sachs' recent forecast, the central bank is likely to boost its pandemic bond-buying program by 400 billion euros ($470 billion) in December. However, with Eurozone nations reimposing economically-painful measures to control the second wave of the coronavirus, markets may begin pricing a bigger boost in ECB's stimulus.
Hence, the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair appears to be on the downside. While the US, too, is facing a second wave of the coronavirus, its central bank is not under pressure to deliver immediate stimulus.
The downside move may gather pace if the forward-looking German Expectations index for October prints below estimates. The data is due today at 09:00 GMT.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1834
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.1862
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1766
|Daily SMA50
|1.1798
|Daily SMA100
|1.1633
|Daily SMA200
|1.1299
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1865
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1787
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1881
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1703
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1835
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1817
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1733
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1889
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1967
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50
The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours.
Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance
Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data
WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.
Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves
The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.