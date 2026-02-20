TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US S&P Manufacturing PMI declines to 51.2 in February, Services PMI retreats to 52.3

  • US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI both declined slightly in February.
  • US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains near 98.00.
US S&P Manufacturing PMI declines to 51.2 in February, Services PMI retreats to 52.3
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

Business activity in the US private sector expanded at a slightly softer pace in February than in January, with the S&P Global's preliminary Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edging lower to 52.3 from 53.

In this period, the Manufacturing PMI declined to 51.2 from 52.4, while the Services PMI retreated to 52.3 from 52.7. Both of these figures came in slightly below analysts' estimates.

"A combination of weakened demand, high prices, and adverse weather colluded to dampened business activity in February, resulting in the slowest expansion of output for ten months," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Customer demand growth has softened, with orders even falling in factories, curbing jobs growth to a crawl across both manufacturing and services," Williamson added.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen rising 0.12% on the day at 97.95.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps the bearish tone near 1.1760 on US data

EUR/USD keeps the bearish tone near 1.1760 on US data

EUR/USD is edging slightly lower into the end of the week, drifting around the 1.1770 to 1.1760 zone as the US Dollar posts only modest gains of its own. The move feels inconclusive, with traders assessing the disheartening prints from US PMIs.

GBP/USD sticks to daily gains near 1.3480

GBP/USD sticks to daily gains near 1.3480

The British Pound is finding a bit of fresh momentum on Friday, allowing GBP/USD to snap a four-day losing streak and push back towards the 1.3480 area. Cable’s rebound comes even as the US Dollar holds onto modest gains, with traders positioning cautiously following a fresh batch of key US data.

Gold pops to multi-day highs, focus on $5,100/oz

Gold pops to multi-day highs, focus on $5,100/oz

Gold is extending its run higher for a third straight session on Friday, climbing to fresh multi day tops north of the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce. The move reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, marginal gains in the Greenback and mixed US Treasury yields.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Dollar strength dominates markets as risk appetite remains subdued. A Supreme Court ruling, geopolitics and Fed developments are in focus. Pivotal Nvidia earnings on Wednesday as investors question tech sector weakness.

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

XRP ticks up above $1.40 support, but waning retail demand suggests caution. XRP attracts $4 million in spot ETF inflows on Thursday, signaling renewed institutional investor interest.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers