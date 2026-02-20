TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

India: New GDP base and solid 7.3% growth forecast – DBS

India: New GDP base and solid 7.3% growth forecast – DBS
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

DBS Group Research economist Chua Han Teng highlights a rebased GDP series to be released on February 27, shifting calculations from 2011–12 to 2022–23 and incorporating new surveys and COICOP 2018. DBS forecasts real GDP growth at 7.3% year-on-year in 3QFY26 (4Q25), viewing the revised series as a better gauge of underlying activity.

Rebasing to refine growth measurement

"A new rebased GDP series will be released on 27-Feb, with revisions expected to capture more recent economic shifts, data categorisation changes, increased digitisation and formalisation of the economy, besides other shifts."

"Calculations will be rebased from 2011-12 to 2022-23."

"For instance, supply side GVA gauge for the unincorporated sector is proposed to be estimated using data from the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises and the Periodic Labour Force Survey."

"For estimation of private consumption expenditure (PFCE), a mixed approach will be adopted, amalgamating data from the Household Consumer Expenditure Survey, direct estimation based on production and other data sources as well as commodity flow approach."

"We forecast real GDP at 7.3% yoy in 3QFY26 (4Q25) basis the current trend, with the revised number likely to be a better representative of underlying economic activity."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD regains 1.1800 and beyond on USD U-turn

EUR/USD regains 1.1800 and beyond on USD U-turn

The sudden bout of selling pressure on the US Dollar allows EUR/USD to leave behind the initial weakness and advance to two-day highs just above 1.1800 the figure on Friday. The pair’s jump comes as investors continue to assess the US Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s global tariffs.

GBP/USD pops above 1.3500 on weaker Dollar

GBP/USD pops above 1.3500 on weaker Dollar

GBP/USD picks up extra upside traction and reclaims the area above the 1.3500 hurdle at the end of the week. That said, Cable sets aside four daily pullbacks in a row, regaining some composure in response to the sudden bout of downside pressure hurting the Greenback.

Gold stays bid, still below $5,100/oz

Gold stays bid, still below $5,100/oz

Gold is extending its run higher for a third straight session on Friday, navigating the area just past the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce. The move reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, renewed losses in the Greenback and rising US Treasury yields.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Dollar strength dominates markets as risk appetite remains subdued. A Supreme Court ruling, geopolitics and Fed developments are in focus. Pivotal Nvidia earnings on Wednesday as investors question tech sector weakness.

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

XRP ticks up above $1.40 support, but waning retail demand suggests caution. XRP attracts $4 million in spot ETF inflows on Thursday, signaling renewed institutional investor interest.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers