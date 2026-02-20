The US Supreme Court (SC) issued a ruling on Friday morning, declaring President Donald Trump's sweeping application of an archaic trade law to impose tariffs using stretched "national security" claims was broadly unlawful. The Trump administration will now have to go back to the drawing board to find a new legal precedent to broadly apply to whiplash tariff imposition as a negotiating tactic rather than reasoned economic strategy.

The Supreme Court's decision did not directly address refunds of tariffs collected since the kick-off of Trump's sweeping "Liberation Day" tariffs announced in early 2025; legal progress will continue to grind forward as the Trump administration looks for a way to re-impose tariffs using alternative justifications, and also figure out a way to avoid having to pay back tariff receipts.

US Dollar market reaction

The US Dollar tanked on the news, tumbling one quarter of one percent and driving the US Dollar Index (DXY) into new lows for Friday below 97.75.

DXY 15-minute chart