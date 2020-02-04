The gloom in the European economy and the surprisingly positive ISM Manufacturing data in the United States paint a red way for the Euro. Technical indicators are mixed, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam informs.
Key quotes
“The eurozone's economic malaise of low growth and a struggling manufacturing sector is well known, and it looks worse amid the bounce in the US industry.”
“The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index hit 50.9 in January – a leap of over three points and returning to growth. ISM's upbeat figures, which included a jump in the forward-looking New Orders component, gave a boost to the dollar.”
“While stock markets are back to relative calm, the worrying news about coronavirus is underpinning the safe-haven US dollar”
“EUR/USD has fallen back below the 100 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart after failing to reach the 200 SMA. However, it trades above the 50 SMA and enjoys upside momentum. All in all, the picture is mixed.”
"Support awaits at 1.1035 whereas resistance is at 1.1065”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
