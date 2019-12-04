EUR/USD does not rule out a test of 1.1125 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group still see scope for EUR/USD to advance to the 1.1120 area in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘there is room for EUR to move above last month’s peak at 1.1096 first before a pull-back can be expected’. The expectation did not materialize as EUR traded in a relatively quiet manner between 1.1064 and 1.1093. The underlying tone still appears to be firm and we continue to see chance for UER to edge above 1.1096. However, the next resistance at 1.1125 is likely out of reach. Support is at 1.1060 but only a move below 1.1040 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (03 Dec, spot at 1.1075). As highlighted, last Friday’s (29 Nov) low of 1.0979 is an intermediate bottom and EUR is likely to stay above this level for the next 1 to 2 weeks. While it is too early to expect a sustained advance, EUR could test the strong 1.1125 resistance. At this stage, the probability of a sustained rise above this level is not high. Looking forward, a NY closing above 1.1125 would suggest EUR is ready to challenge last month’s peak near 1.1180. All in, EUR is expected to trade with a firm footing and only a break of 1.1020 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need big miss on US data to force a breakout
EUR/USD remains below key resistance at 1.1097 amid renewed trade tensions. The focus is on the US ADP Employment report and ISM Non-Manufacturing data. A big miss on US data will likely yield a convincing move above 1.1097.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3000 ahead of UK Services PMI
Following its run-up to the six-week top, GBP/USD hovers around 1.3000 heading into the London open. The quote rallied above 1.30 on Tuesday after recent polls raised odds of the ruling Conservatives Party’s victory in Dec. 12 election.
Forex Today: Aussie downed by trade, growth concerns; Services PMIs in focus
Fresh US-China concerns over the Xinjiang human rights bill added to the ongoing trade deal uncertainty in the Asian session, as Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower. The risk tones remained broadly softer, as the safe-havens continued to find support.
Gold: Probing key resistance at $1,478
Gold is chipping away at resistance at $1,478 in Asia. A close higher would confirm a double bottom breakout. That would mean the pullback from September highs above $1,555 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 108.50 despite risk-off
USD/JPY holds the lower ground just ahead of the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls take a breather amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data.