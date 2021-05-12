EUR/USD does not rule out a move to 1.2200 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group still see EUR/USD advancing to the 1.2200 level in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for EUR to ‘trade between 1.2110 and 1.2160’ was incorrect as it rose briefly to 1.2180 before easing off. Momentum indicators have barely budged and we continue to view the current movement as part of a consolidation. In other words, EUR is expected to trade sideways for today, likely between 1.2115 and 1.2175.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “EUR eked out a fresh high of 1.2180 yesterday before easing off. For now, we continue to hold the same view as from Monday (10 May, spot at 1.2165). As highlighted, after the strong surge in EUR last Friday, further EUR strength is likely. However, overbought shorter-term conditions could slow the pace of any further advance and while EUR could move above 1.2200, the prospect for a rise to 1.2240 is not that high for now. Overall, the current EUR strength is deemed intact as long as it does not move below the ‘strong support’ level at 1.2065 (no change in level).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
