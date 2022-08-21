EUR/USD declines towards 1.0000 on expectation of hawkish guidance by Fed in Jackson Hole

- EUR/USD is declining towards the magical figure of 1.0000 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
- Fed Powell may sound hawkish as the road to price stability is far from over.
- An expectation of a decline in the US Durable Goods Orders may restrict the DXY bulls.
The EUR/USD pair has continued its two-day losing streak after dropping below Friday’s low at 1.0032 in its opening session. The asset is declining towards parity as investors are expecting hawkish guidance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) at US Jackson Hole Symposium this week.
Earlier, the asset witnessed a steep fall after slipping below the critical support of 1.0122 as the release of the Fed minutes dictated the expectation of more rate hike announcements this year. However, the pace of the rate hike is likely to slow down to dodge the consequences of squeezing liquidity dramatically from the economy.
Price pressures have trimmed in the US economy with a meaningful impact, however, the vision of achieving price stability by attaining 2% annual inflation is still far from over. Therefore, hawkish guidance is highly expected from Fed chair Jerome Powell this week.
Apart from the US Jackson Hole Symposium, investors will also focus on the US Durable Goods Orders data, which will release on Wednesday. The economic data is seen lower at 0.6% from the prior release of 2%. In times, when the US economy has already displayed an unchanged US core Consumer Price Index (CPI), a decline in the economic data is not lucrative for the US dollar index (DXY).
On the eurozone front, investors are awaiting the release of the Eurozone Consumer Confidence, which is due on Tuesday. A preliminary estimate for the economic data is -28, lower than the prior release of -27. A further trim in consumer confidence may keep the eurozone bulls on the tenterhooks.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0036
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0038
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0195
|Daily SMA50
|1.0276
|Daily SMA100
|1.0478
|Daily SMA200
|1.0861
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0096
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0032
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0032
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0056
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0071
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0078
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0142
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
