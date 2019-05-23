EUR/USD: Data-heavy day ahead, European election uncertainty may restrict gains

- EUR/USD remains depressed ahead of German GDP, preliminary PMIs and IFO numbers.
- Caution due to European Union elections will likely limit the EUR's ability to cheer upbeat macro data.
EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.1150 ahead of key macroeconomic data released in Europe, having created a bearish hammer candle on Wednesday.
The German data scheduled for release at 06:00 GMT is expected to show the Eurozone's biggest economy expanded 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2019, having registered a growth rate of 0.4% in the final three months of 2018.
The EUR may remain resilient in the face of a weaker-than-expected data, as the first quarter slowdown has been priced in by the markets.
That said, the common currency could take a beating if the relatively forward-looking preliminary German and Eurozone PMI indices show deterioration in the manufacturing activity in May. The preliminary Markit Manufacturing PMI for Germany, due at 07:30 GMT, is forecasted to rise slightly to 44.8 from the previous month's print of 44.4. Meanwhile, the Eurozone PMI is seen rising to 48.1 from 47.9. Also scheduled for release at 08:00 GMT are German IFO surveys.
Above-forecast PMIs and IFO surveys could put a bid under the EUR. The gains, however, could be muted on account of European Union election uncertainty.
The voting kicks off today and many investors are worried that the anti-EU and populist parties could make strong headway. It is worth noting that anti-EU sentiment and populism is widely considered as negative for the EUR.
Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.115
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1187
|Daily SMA50
|1.1237
|Daily SMA100
|1.1303
|Daily SMA200
|1.1392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1148
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1264
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1154
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1326
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1161
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.117
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.114
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1208
Editors' pick
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.