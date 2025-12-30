Breaking: FOMC Minutes showed most officials judged further rate cuts would be appropriate

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released the Minutes of the December meeting, and the document showed that most participants are willing to deliver additional rate cuts if inflation declines over time. The document showed that economic growth is projected to move modestly faster than at the October meeting.

Key Quotes

Most participants judged further rate cuts would likely be appropriate if inflation declined over time as expected.

Some of those who supported cutting rates indicated the decision was finely balanced, or they could have supported leaving rates unchanged.

Most participants supported lowering the Fed funds rate, though some preferred leaving rates unchanged.

Some participants suggested that under their economic outlooks, it would likely be appropriate to leave rates unchanged for some time after a December cut.

Participants judged reserve balances had declined to ample levels, assessed it appropriate to begin reserve management purchases of Treasury securities.

Several participants pointed to the risk of higher inflation becoming entrenched, suggesting further rate cuts could be misinterpreted as a lack of commitment to 2% target.

Most participants noted moving toward a more neutral policy stance would help forestall possible job market deterioration.

Policymakers emphasized the importance of communicating that Treasury purchases are solely to ensure rate control and have no monetary policy implications."

Market reaction to the FOMC Minutes

The US Dollar (USD) gained some upward traction with the headlines. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently up to the 98.20 area, but remains close to its recent multi-month low of 97.91.