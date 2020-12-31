EUR/USD consolidates yearly gains, retaining its bullish stance

EUR/USD gives up some ground after reaching a fresh 2020 high on Wednesday at 1.2309. The pair is quiet in ultra-thin market conditions as the world celebrates Year-End but the rally is set to continue, according to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.
Key quotes
“The US has just released Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 25, which came in at 787K against the 833K expected. Wall Street is poised to open with losses, following the lead of its European counterparts. US markets are due to close earlier today, which means activity will likely stall shortly.”
“The EUR/USD pair retains its bullish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that it bounced from a bullish 20 SMA, currently providing dynamic support around 1.2260. The longer moving averages maintain their bullish slopes well below the current level, while technical indicators consolidate within positive levels.”
See – EUR/USD Price Forecast 2021: Euro-dollar long-term bullish breakout points to 1.2750
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Poised to reclaim the 1.3700 level
The UK Parliament approved the Brexit deal and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh 32-month tops. The cable is now overbought, but without signs of giving up.
EUR/USD to enjoy a considerable gain on a break above 1.2310
The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh 2020 high of 1.2309 as speculative interest kept selling the greenback heading into the year-end. Euro/dollar hovers around 1.2300 while higher highs are still in sight.
Gold flat-lined below $1900 level amid thin liquidity
Gold managed to rebound around $10 from daily swing lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1895 region.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Volatility is not a trend
Initial jobless claims are expected to continue their recent cycling between between surprise gains and losses. Requests for unemployment benefits are forecast to rise to 833,000 in the December 25 tracking period.
US Dollar Index: Fizzles corrective pullback from multi-day low below weekly resistance
US dollar index (DXY) fades recent bounces off 32-month low while receding to 89.60 during the early Thursday. In doing so, the greenback gauge reverses the recovery gains from the multi-month low, marked during the Asian session, amid failures to cross the immediate resistance line.