EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1300 ahead of ECB

- EUR/USD deflates a tad from recent peaks near 1.1330.
- The ECB is expected to keep the policy rate on hold.
- ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, Initial Claims next in the US docket.
After four consecutive daily advances, EUR/USD now comes under some downside pressure and revisits the 1.1300 neighbourhood on Thursday.
EUR/USD focuses on the ECB
EUR/USD gives away part of the recent strong rebound and slips back to the 1.1300 zone on the back of the tepid recovery in the US dollar.
The move higher in the greenback comes despite the continuation of the side-lined mood in US yields and the perception that the Fed might not be as aggressive as expected when it comes to hiking rates at the March event,
The single currency, in addition, remains vigilant on the imminent ECB gathering, where the potential timing of the eventual normalization of the bank’s monetary conditions, the balance sheet and the views on the persistent elevated inflation are all expected to be at the centre of the debate.
In the docket, Germany final Services PMI came at 52.2 and the same indicator came at 51.1 for the broader euro area. Still in Euroland, Producer Prices are due next while usual Claims are due seconded by the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD surpassed the 1.1300 barrier and recorded fresh tops on Wednesday, coming under some selling pressure afterwards. In the meantime, some cautious trade seems to prevail around the pair ahead of the key ECB event later in the session. In the meantime, the broad risk appetite trends and the recent selling mood in the dollar are expected to keep dictating the price action around the European currency for the time being. Moving forward, the outlook for the pair remains far from rosy despite the rebound, particularly in light of the Fed’s imminent start of the tightening cycle vs. the accommodative-for-longer stance in the ECB, despite the high inflation in the euro area is not giving any things of cooling down for the time being. On another front, the unabated advance of the coronavirus pandemic remains as the exclusive factor to look at when it comes to economic growth prospects and investors’ morale in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU, Germany Final January Services PMI, ECB Meeting (Thursday) – EMU Retail Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. ECB stance/potential reaction to the persistent elevated inflation in the region. ECB tapering speculation/rate path. Italy elects President of the Republic in late January. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.08% at 1.1292 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1329 (weekly high Feb.2) seconded by 1.1369 (high Jan.20) and finally 1.1429 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, a break below 1.1121 (2022 low Jan.28) would target 1.1100 (round level) en route to 1.1000 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1300 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1300, with the upside capped amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Soaring inflation, all-time low unemployment rate back potential ECB rate hikes in 2022. The ECB is unlikely to alter policy settings but Lagarde's presser will hold the key.
GBP/USD: On the defensive around 1.3550, BOE in focus
GBP/USD remains on the offers near 1.3550 on 'Super Thursday'. The BOE is expected to lift rates by another 25bps to 0.50% in order to combat ongoing inflation risks. US dollar stays pressured, helping the cable bulls along.
Gold dribbles around 200-DMA amid anxious markets
Gold remains sidelined above $1,800 as market players await monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) during early Thursday. The metal drops for the first time in four days, retreating from the weekly top.
Dogecoin co-founder tells community to shift focus away from hype and price while DOGE is sealed in downtrend
Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has told the DOGE community that investors should not focus on price speculation but instead on building promising projects.
ECB February Preview: Euro bulls hope for a hawkish ECB on hot EU inflation Premium
EUR/USD has been rising steadily since the beginning of the week. The shared currency suffered heavy losses against the dollar last week after FOMC Powell confirmed the Fed’s hawkish stance in the face of high inflation.