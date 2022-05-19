- EUR/USD fades initial pessimism and retakes 1.0500 and above.
- ECB Accounts come next in the domestic calendar.
- Initial Claims, Philly Fed index takes centre stage across the pond.
The European currency regains its smile and lifts EUR/USD back above the 1.0500 mark on Thursday.
EUR/USD propped up by USD-selling
EUR/USD fades Wednesday’s pullback and keeps the upbeat tone despite the sentiment around the risk complex remaining sour on Thursday.
Indeed, the dollar is suffering due to some selling despite the broad-based mood remaining tilted towards risk-off and against the backdrop of further weakness in US yields along the length of the curve.
On the latter, the German 10y Bund yields have also added to Wednesday’s pullback and returned to the 0.95% region.
On the calendar, the EMU Current Account surplus widened to €8.66B in March (from €6.5B). Later in the session, the ECB will publish its Accounts of the last meeting.
In the US data space, the usual weekly Claims are due seconded by the Philly Fed Index and the CB Leading Index and Existing Home Sales.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s strong rebound has met an initial hurdle in the 1.0560 region so far this week. Despite the pair shaking off some of its downside pressure, the broader outlook for the single currency remains entrenched in negative territory for the time being. As usual, price action in spot should reflect dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. Occasional pockets of strength in the single currency, in the meantime, should appear reinforced by firmer speculation the ECB could raise rates at some point in the summer, while higher German yields, elevated inflation and a decent pace of the economic recovery in the region are also supportive of an improvement in the mood around the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts (Thursday) – Germany Producer Prices, EMU Flash Consumer Confidence (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Speculation of the start of the hiking cycle by the ECB as soon as this summer. Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Impact of the war in Ukraine on the region’s growth prospects.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.30% at 1.0492 and faces the initial hurdle at 1.0563 (weekly high May 18) seconded by 1.0641 (weekly high May 5) and finally 1.0936 (weekly high April 21). On the other hand, a breach of 1.0348 (2022 low May 13) would target 1.0340 (2017 low January 3 2017) en route to 1.0300 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally toward 1.0600 as dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum in the second half of the day on Thursday and touched its highest level in more than a week above 1.0580. Pressured by falling US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index is down 1% on the day below 103.00, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD renews two-week highs, trades above 1.2500
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to its strongest level in two weeks above 1.2500. The weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data releases and falling US yields cause the dollar to stay under constant selling pressure, helping the pair push higher.
Gold rises above $1,840 as US yields push lower
Gold preserves its bullish momentum on Thursday and trades at a fresh weekly high above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% amid risk aversion, providing a boost to XAU/USD in the American session.
Crypto bloodbath hasn’t even started yet
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot after the massive slaughter that happened on the trading floor on Wall Street yesterday.
Why was TSLA kicked out of S&P 500 ESG Index?
Tesla (TSLA) found itself at the center of attention on Wednesday for all the wrong reasons. The stock suffered several analyst downgrades, and Tesla also found itself booted out of the S&P 500 ESG Index.