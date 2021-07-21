EUR/USD bulls coming up for their last breath ahead of ECB?

- EUR/USD bulls come up for air ahead of the ECB where bias is skewed to the downside.
- US dollar has been set back as investors get behind risk assets again despite Delta covid concerns.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1801 and up some 0.2% into the closing bell on Wall Street.
The single unit travelled from a low of 1.1751 to a high of 1.1804 on the day following weakness in the greenback and as traders get set for the European Central Bank on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the safe-haven dollar fell back from the three-month highs as US stocks rallied despite caution pertaining to inflation fears and concerns about the highly contagious Delta variant.
By the close of New York trading, the dollar index, a measure of its value against six major currencies was lower at 92.758, DXY.
On Tuesday, the index hit a more than three-month high.
However, market participants remain bullish on the dollar's outlook and the US dollar smile theory is in play.
That is to say, strong US data are feeding into increased dollar bullishness as the Fed continues to take tentative steps towards tapering. Coupled with the risks of the delta variant and prospects of lower global yields, the greenback can be continued to be favoured.
Meanwhile, with no major data out, the focus is very much on the ongoing fiscal debate in the US, and Thursday’s ECB meeting.
''The end of the temporary suspension to the US debt cap could be a source of uncertainty and volatility, with Democrats and Republicans needing to approve an increase in the debt ceiling to avoid another government shutdown,'' analysts at ANZ bank argued.
With respect to the ECB meeting, the analysts say that it should help to clarify the ECB’s new inflation target.
However, the conclusion of the ECB strategic review means the distribution of probabilities is skewed to lower EUR/USD.
Markets are expecting a more dovish bias and that would imply a total reduction of the monthly purchases in 2022.
Such an outcome would be less than previously expected and would be expected to weigh on the EUR/USD for the foreseeable future and into 2022 when considering the ECB-Fed divergence.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1802
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.1781
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1853
|Daily SMA50
|1.202
|Daily SMA100
|1.1985
|Daily SMA200
|1.2006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1803
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1756
|Previous Weekly High
|1.188
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1774
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1733
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1709
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1804
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1827
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1851
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps struggling around the 1.1800 level
EUR/USD recovered some ground on Wednesday, although remains incapable of extending gains beyond the 1.1800 figure.Range trading likely to continue ahead of the ECB’s decision.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and rebounds above 1.3650
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, benefiting from a better market mood. Earlier, the pound struggled with a fresh EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and high levels of covid cases.
Gold bears chipping away at bull's commitments at $1,800
The US dollar is earmarked by some analysts as a stronger for longer trade-off. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at 41,803.23 and down some 0.4% on the day after falling from a high of $1,813 to a low of 41,794.66.
XRP price is on its final leg up after presenting fatal 'Death Cross'
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Ripple could be heading next as it seems bound for an upswing before lower lows.
Earnings mostly impress, bond market selloff may last, oil rises, gold slumps, Bitcoin boom
The lessons learned from the bond market should be that Wall Street needs to expect excessive volatility over the next few months as the Fed manages a taper announcement as pressure grows for them to normalize rates.