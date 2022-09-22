EUR/USD builds cushion above 0.9800 after a Fed-induced drop, Russian nuclear fears intensify

- EUR/USD has sensed a sigh of relief after dropping to near 0.9813.
- Extreme hawkish guidance from the Fed has demolished the shared currency bulls.
- Russian military threat to use nuclear weapons has underpinned the risk-off impulse.
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a lack of selling pressure while re-testing Wednesday’s low at 0.9813 in the Tokyo session. The asset has turned sideways which could be considered as an intraday inventory accumulation, which could ditch the downside momentum for a while. On a broader note, the major witnessed a steep fall after delivering a downside break of the consolidation formed in a 0.9950-1.0050 range.
The shared currency bulls witnessed extreme volatility on Wednesday over the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The currency market arena got electrified after Fed chair Jerome Powell escalated guidance on interest rates.
A rate hike by 75 basis points (bps) was already expected by the market participants and the latter have already priced them in risk-perceived assets. However, a higher-than-expected hawkish stance on interest rates by the Fed spooked the market sentiment.
The Fed sees terminal rates making top at 4.6%, higher than the former expectations of 3.8%. Fed’s Powell is ready to sacrifice the growth projections, employment generation, housing sales, and demand for durable goods to fix the inflation chaos.
Meanwhile, the shared currency bulls are worried over fresh impetus on Russia’s nuclear attack talks. Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s announcement of military mobilization and threat to use nuclear weapons have refreshed fears of war situation. The retaliation from Russia against western sanctions has triggered a risk-off impulse.
Also, the German government is exploiting its all measures of collecting energy to make sufficient inventories to cater to the demand during the winter season.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9818
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.9837
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9985
|Daily SMA50
|1.0091
|Daily SMA100
|1.0299
|Daily SMA200
|1.0711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9976
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0198
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9945
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9876
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9914
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9775
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9713
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9938
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0039
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0101
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY whipsaws as BOJ keeps policy steady
USD/JPY has reversed entire gains spurred by a knee-jerk reaction to the BOJ's status-quo. The pair jumped to fresh 24-year highs beyond 145.00 before reverting to near 144.50, the pre-BOJ levels. The US dollar trades firmer alongside yields amid a hawkish Fed outlook.
AUD/USD surrenders 0.6600 on Fed’s hawkish policy, focus shifts to PMIs
The AUD/USD pair has slipped below the critical support of 0.6600 in the Tokyo session. The asset is falling like a house of cards after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
EUR/USD builds cushion above 0.9800 after a Fed-induced drop, Russian nuclear fears intensify
EUR/USD has sensed a sigh of relief after dropping to near 0.9813. Extreme hawkish guidance from the Fed has demolished the shared currency bulls. Russian military threat to use nuclear weapons has underpinned the risk-off impulse.
Gold eyes further downside below $1,700 as DXY extends post-Fed rally
Gold price remains on the back foot at around $1,660 as bears cheer the firmer US dollar and the risk-off mood during Thursday’s Asian session. The Fed’s hawkish action and Russia-linked fresh geopolitical fears are the latest catalysts that weigh on the metal prices of late.
Tron fails a 17-month-old downtrend despite 45% on-chain activity growth within a week
The Justin Sun cryptocurrency can be seen adhering to the bearishness persisting in the market generated due to the recent crashes. Tron investors, however, do not seem to be pulling away from the crypto network.