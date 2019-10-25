- EUR/USD remains fragile near the 1.1100 handle.
- Thursday’s bearish ‘outside day’ weighs on the downside.
- German IFO survey, ECB’s SPF next on the docket.
The sentiment around the European currency has been deteriorating throughout this week, particularly after EUR/USD clinched 2-month peaks near 1.1180 on Monday.
EUR/USD weaker on USD recovery, ECB
The pair is struggling for direction near the 1.1100 handle ahead of the opening bell in Euroland on Friday.
The renewed selling bias in spot has been confirmed yesterday after it charted a bearish ‘outside day’ and briefly piercing the key support at 1.1100 the figure on the back of the dovish tone from the ECB and increasing buying interest surrounding the buck.
In fact, and as largely anticipated, the ECB left the monetary conditions unchanged at its gathering on Thursday. At his last meeting as President, Draghi reiterated the risks to the economic outlook and inflation remain tilted to the downside amidst the protracted slowdown in the region.
On the USD-side, the absence of news on the US-China trade front in combination with renewed concerns on the Brexit negotiation have been lending legs to the recovery in the Greenback and thus weighing on spot.
Moving forward, the German IFO survey is next of significance on the docket along with the ECB’s Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF). Across the pond, all the attention will be on the final print of the U-Mich index.
What to look for around EUR
The upside momentum in the pair has extended to the 1.1180 region on Monday, where it met some strong resistance and sparked a correction lower to the 1.1100 neighbourhood post-ECB meeting. Despite the recent rally in spot has been exclusively sponsored by weakness in the Dollar, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In addition, the possibility that the German economy could slip into recession in Q3 remains a palpable risk for the outlook and is expected to weigh on EUR in the short/medium term horizon.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.03% at 1.1106 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1171 (monthly high Oct.18) seconded by 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1202 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, a breach of 1.1093 (low Oct.24) would target 1.1044 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0925 (low Sep.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks higher to 1.1115
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 94.6 in October, same as recorded in the previous month but was slightly better than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 94.5.
GBP/USD on the defensive, below mid-1.2800s amid UK election uncertainty
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session on Friday and was seen struggling near daily lows, around the 1.2825-35 region amid risk of a snap election in the UK.
USD/JPY: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range
The USD/JPY pair extended its subdued trading action on Friday and remained well within a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so.
Gold climbs to fresh two-week tops, above $1505 level
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and climbed to fresh two-week tops, around the $1507 region in the last hour. The precious metal gains some follow-through traction for the fourth straight session...
German October Ifo Business Survey Preview: Indicators predict recession
The Business Climate Index is predicted to decrease to 94.5 in October from 94.6 in September. The Current Assessment Index will drop to 98.0 from 98.5. The Expectations Index will rise to 91.0 from 90.8.