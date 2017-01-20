EUR/USD ‘a-b-c’ correction over? – Commerzbank

By Pablo Piovano

In opinion of Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, notes the correction higher in spot could be coming to an end.

Key Quotes

EUR/USD remains above the 1.07 area. The Elliott wave count is suggesting that an ‘a-b-c’ correction higher is terminating (we have TD resistance circa 1.0780 on the 240 minute chart) and we look for the 1.0625 near term support line to be eroded - failure here is needed to add weight to the idea that the correction higher is complete and would cast attention back to the 1.0372/40 recent lows. Currently the market looks bid but we have a TD perfected set up on the daily chart and will try small short positions”.

“We remain unable to rule out a move to 1.0820 50% retracement and 1.0875 the December high. This will make little impact on the overall bearish chart”.

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.0635
  • 36% Bullish
  • 57% Bearish
  • 7% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.0545
  • 21% Bullish
  • 71% Bearish
  • 7% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.0400
  • 18% Bullish
  • 65% Bearish
  • 18% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 