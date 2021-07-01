EUR/SEK climbs to weekly highs near 10.1800

- EUR/SEK tested the 200-day SMA near 10.1800.
- The Riksbank left the key rate unchanged earlier on Thursday.
- The central bank delivered a dovish message at its event.
The Swedish krona reverses part of the recent strength and helps EUR/SEK to resume the upside on Thursday.
EUR/SEK appreciates post-Riksbank
EUR/SEK now leaves behind two daily pullbacks in a row and manages to re-test the key 200-day SMA in the 10.1800 area, just to lose some momentum soon afterwards.
The corrective move in the cross came after the Riksbank delivered a dovish message at its monetary policy gathering earlier on Thursday.
In fact, the Nordic central bank advocated for the continuation of the current accommodative stance in monetary policy, although it revised up its forecasts for GDP to 4.2% in 2021 (from 3.7%) and 3.7% in 2022 (from 36%). Regarding inflation, the Riksbank now see the CPIF at 1.8% this year and 1.7% in the next one, from 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.
Furthermore, the Riksbank noted that inflationary pressures are expected to pick up pace in the next years in tandem with a stronger economy. The central bank sees the key rate at current levels for the entire forecast period.
What to look for around SEK
Growth prospects for the Swedish economy keep improving and remain propped up by solid results in key fundamentals, which are in turn expected to lend extra support to SEK in the next months. Against this auspicious economic backdrop, it surprises somewhat the persistent accommodative stance from the Riksbank as well as the absence of other signals in its message (like tapering prospects?). SEK, in the meantime, is expected to closely watch the developments in inflation, as the Riksbank now sees consumer prices increasing in the next months.
EUR/SEK levels to consider
So far, spot is gaining 0.23% at 10.1621 and a breakout of 10.1753 (200-day SMA) would expose 10.2402 (monthly high Jun.18) ahead of 10.2964 (2021 high Apr.5). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 10.1006 (low Jun.24) followed by 10.0815 (low Apr.19) and finally 10.0401 (low Jun.10).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.19 as the dollar pares gains
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1850 and is on a recovery path, as the dollar softens. US jobless claims beat estimates with 364K, yet failed to boost the greenback. The focus is on the ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD bounces from 10-week low, hovers around 1.38
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.38, recovering from the fresh 10-week lows it hit earlier. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar has shed some of its gains.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.