EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Remains under pressure around 4-week lows

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY keeps the bearish view unchanged so far this week, dropping and rebounding from new multi-week lows near 117.20.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges the late August low at 116.56 ahead of the 2019 low at 115.86 recorded on September 3rd.
  • On the broader view, while the 3-month resistance line at 119.09 caps the upside, the negative stance remains intact.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.43
Today Daily Change 41
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 117.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.52
Daily SMA50 118.49
Daily SMA100 120.22
Daily SMA200 122.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.01
Previous Daily Low 117.32
Previous Weekly High 118.8
Previous Weekly Low 117.44
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 117.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.56

 

 

