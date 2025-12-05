EUR/JPY softens to near 180.50 as BoJ rate hike speculation bolsters Japanese Yen

The EUR/JPY cross trades on a softer note around 180.60 during the early European session on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) edges higher against the Euro (EUR) amid growing speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates when it meets in December. The third estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth Rate from the Eurozone will be published later on Friday.

The BoJ is said to be leaning toward a rate hike at its December meeting, while keeping the option open for further tightening, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with internal discussions. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said earlier on Monday that the Japanese central bank will consider the "pros and cons" of raising rates this month, signaling a strong chance of a hike at the December 18-19 meeting. This would be the first hike since January.

Eurozone inflation unexpectedly ticked up in November, suggesting that further rate cuts from the European Central Bank (ECB) are unlikely under current economic conditions. Rising bets that the ECB is done cutting interest rates could underpin the EUR against the JPY.

The expectations were reaffirmed by ECB President Christine Lagarde's comment earlier this week, saying that the central bank expects inflation to stay near its 2% goal in the coming months. Meanwhile, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel stated that rates are currently in a "good place." He added that new forecasts in December will help determine if the bank is on track to meet its medium-term inflation target.