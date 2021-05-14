EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Scope for a move to 133.00

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY trades in the area of 2021 highs well above 132.00.
  • The next target of note now comes in at the 133.00 mark.

EUR/JPY reverses Thursday’s pullback and resumes the upside with the immediate target at YTD highs around 132.80 (May 13).

If the latter is cleared, then the buying impulse could push the cross to attempt a move to the 133.00 neighbourhood ahead of the September 2018 high at 133.13. Further gains remain likely while above the immediate support line (off the March lows) near 130.50. This area is also reinforced by the 50-day SMA, today at 130.38.

In the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 126.64 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 132.48
Today Daily Change 43
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 132.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.24
Daily SMA50 130.35
Daily SMA100 128.67
Daily SMA200 126.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 132.74
Previous Daily Low 132.04
Previous Weekly High 132.29
Previous Weekly Low 130.98
Previous Monthly High 132.37
Previous Monthly Low 129.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 132.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 132.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 131.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 131.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 132.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 133.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 133.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

