EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rising bets for a deeper pullback

- EUR/JPY remains under heavy pressure below the 123.00 level.
- Interim support aligns at the 100-day SMA at 122.18.
EUR/JPY extends further the downtrend and is flirting with the key contention area in the 122.90/80 band on Tuesday.
The bearish impulse remains well in place and forced the cross to record fresh 2-month lows in the mid-122.00s at the beginning of the week. If the cross breach this area on a sustainable basis, then the next support comes in around 122.20, where is located the 100-day SMA. Further south emerges the more significant contention in the 200-day SMA, today at 120.86.
Below the 200-day SMA the outlook on the cross is expected to shift to bearish.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.79
|Today Daily Change
|62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|123.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.26
|Daily SMA50
|124.72
|Daily SMA100
|122.14
|Daily SMA200
|120.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.94
|Previous Daily Low
|122.52
|Previous Weekly High
|125.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|123.32
|Previous Monthly High
|126.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|123.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|121.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|125.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2850 on Brexit, Bailey
GBP/USD turned positive and soared above 1.2850 after BOE’s Governor Bailey said mention to negative rates does not imply use. EU’s Barnier heading to London for informal trade talks, as negotiations reportedly going “a bit” better.
EUR/USD hits six-week lows below 1.1750 amid dollar demand
EUR/USD is trading at the weakest levels in six weeks below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand despite the upbeat market mood. Concerns over COVID-19 resurgence in Europe continue to weigh on the euro.
Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark
Gold remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downside remains limited ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. The set-up still supports prospects for a slide back to August monthly lows.
Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows
Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.
WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.