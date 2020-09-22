EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rising bets for a deeper pullback

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY remains under heavy pressure below the 123.00 level.
  • Interim support aligns at the 100-day SMA at 122.18.

EUR/JPY extends further the downtrend and is flirting with the key contention area in the 122.90/80 band on Tuesday.

The bearish impulse remains well in place and forced the cross to record fresh 2-month lows in the mid-122.00s at the beginning of the week. If the cross breach this area on a sustainable basis, then the next support comes in around 122.20, where is located the 100-day SMA. Further south emerges the more significant contention in the 200-day SMA, today at 120.86.

Below the 200-day SMA the outlook on the cross is expected to shift to bearish.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.79
Today Daily Change 62
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 123.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 125.26
Daily SMA50 124.72
Daily SMA100 122.14
Daily SMA200 120.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 123.94
Previous Daily Low 122.52
Previous Weekly High 125.9
Previous Weekly Low 123.32
Previous Monthly High 126.85
Previous Monthly Low 123.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 123.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 123.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 122.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 123.91
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 125.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD jumps above 1.2850 on Brexit, Bailey

GBP/USD jumps above 1.2850 on Brexit, Bailey

GBP/USD turned positive and soared above 1.2850 after BOE’s Governor Bailey said mention to negative rates does not imply use. EU’s Barnier heading to London for informal trade talks, as negotiations reportedly going “a bit” better.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits six-week lows below 1.1750 amid dollar demand

EUR/USD hits six-week lows below 1.1750 amid dollar demand

EUR/USD is trading at the weakest levels in six weeks below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand despite the upbeat market mood. Concerns over COVID-19 resurgence in Europe continue to weigh on the euro. 

EUR/USD News

Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark

Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark

Gold remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downside remains limited ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. The set-up still supports prospects for a slide back to August monthly lows.

Gold News

Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows

Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows

Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.

Read more

WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data

WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data

WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures