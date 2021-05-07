EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rebound now targets the 2021 highs

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY adds to recent gains and approaches the 132.00 yardstick.
  • Immediately on the upside comes in the YTD peaks near 132.40.

EUR/JPY advances to new weekly/monthly tops in levels just shy of the 132.00 level at the end of the week.

The weekly leg lower met contention in the 131.00 neighbourhood so far, sparking the ongoing rebound and allowing at the same time a potential visit to 2021 highs in the 132.35/40 band in the near-term (April 29).

On the other hand, occasional bearish moves are expected to struggle around 131.00 for the time being. A breach of this area carries the potential to extend the leg lower to the 130.00 zone, where converge the 50-day SMA and the immediate support line (off the March’s low). This area should hold the downside and prompt some reversion.

In the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 126.45 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.75
Today Daily Change 47
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 131.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.79
Daily SMA50 130.03
Daily SMA100 128.38
Daily SMA200 126.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 131.85
Previous Daily Low 131.07
Previous Weekly High 132.37
Previous Weekly Low 130.21
Previous Monthly High 132.37
Previous Monthly Low 129.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 131.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 130.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 130.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 131.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 132.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 132.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

