EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Looks neutral/bullish near-term

- EUR/JPY adds to Tuesday’s gains above the 129.00 yardstick.
- Next on the upside emerges the YTD highs near 130.00.
EUR/JPY extends the weekly recovery past the 129.00 level on Wednesday.
While extra consolidation looks likely in the very near-term, bulls still appear in control and keep targeting the 2021 highs just below 130.00 (February 25). Further north of this area comes in 130.14 (November 7 2018) ahead of the summer 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).
Reinforcing the idea of extra gains, EUR/JPY keeps trading above the immediate support line (off November 19 2020 low) in the 127.15 area, where also converges the 50-day SMA.
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 124.62 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.4
|Today Daily Change
|43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|129.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.28
|Daily SMA50
|127.13
|Daily SMA100
|125.9
|Daily SMA200
|124.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.55
|Previous Daily Low
|128.94
|Previous Weekly High
|129.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.18
|Previous Monthly High
|129.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.09
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction
EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.
GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.