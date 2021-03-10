EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Looks neutral/bullish near-term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY adds to Tuesday’s gains above the 129.00 yardstick.
  • Next on the upside emerges the YTD highs near 130.00.

EUR/JPY extends the weekly recovery past the 129.00 level on Wednesday.

While extra consolidation looks likely in the very near-term, bulls still appear in control and keep targeting the 2021 highs just below 130.00 (February 25). Further north of this area comes in 130.14 (November 7 2018) ahead of the summer 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).

Reinforcing the idea of extra gains, EUR/JPY keeps trading above the immediate support line (off November 19 2020 low) in the 127.15 area, where also converges the 50-day SMA.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 124.62 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.4
Today Daily Change 43
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 129.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 128.28
Daily SMA50 127.13
Daily SMA100 125.9
Daily SMA200 124.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 129.55
Previous Daily Low 128.94
Previous Weekly High 129.64
Previous Weekly Low 128.18
Previous Monthly High 129.98
Previous Monthly Low 126.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 129.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.09

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction

EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction

EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves

GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700

Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700

Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).

Gold News

Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front

Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front

Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.

Read more

Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings

Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures