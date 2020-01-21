EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further decline could test 121.00 and below

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY keeps correcting lower from the 123.00 area.
  • Further south emerges the 200-day SMA at 120.89.

The downside momentum in EUR/JPY has accelerated in past hours on the back of the offered bias in the euro and investors’ preference for safe havens, which in turn rendered in extra strength in the Japanese yen.

The rejection from last week’s YTD highs in the boundaries of the 123.00 mark remains well and sound so far. The continuation of the leg lower is also favoured by the divergence in the daily RSI and should meet initial support at the 21-day SMA, today at 121.74.

If the selling impetus picks up extra pace, then the 121.03/120.89 band should come into focus, where coincide the 55-day and 200-day SMAs.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.95
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 122.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.79
Daily SMA50 121.11
Daily SMA100 120.19
Daily SMA200 120.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.32
Previous Daily Low 122.04
Previous Weekly High 122.88
Previous Weekly Low 121.76
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 122.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD advances above 1.30 after upbeat UK wage figures

GBP/USD advances above 1.30 after upbeat UK wage figures

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 after UK wage figures beat expectations with 3.2% annually. The unemployment rate remained at 3.8% in November. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD struggles to hold onto 1.11 amid trade headlines, ahead data

EUR/USD struggles to hold onto 1.11 amid trade headlines, ahead data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, struggling to recover. Presidents Trump and Macron agreed to refrain from slapping tariffs on the eve of the Davos gathering. The German ZEW figures are due out.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Coronavirus spreads to markets, BOJ optimistic for a change, Trump descends on Davos

Forex Today: Coronavirus spreads to markets, BOJ optimistic for a change, Trump descends on Davos

Coronavirus: The virus continues spreading around China and markets are taking note. The risk-off environment is weighing on Asian stocks, especially after the World Health Organization confirmed human-to-human contraction and a fourth person has died. 

Read more

Gold retreats from 2-week tops, drifts into negative territory

Gold retreats from 2-week tops, drifts into negative territory

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to near two-week tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1560 region in the last hour.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo

The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures