- EUR/JPY adds to Thursday’s bounce and approaches 138.00.
- Further gains appear likely on a close above the 138.40 region.
EUR/JPY bounces further in the second half of the week and looks to reclaim the 138.00 barrier and above in the near term.
The continuation of the upside momentum is expected to meet an interim hurdle at the 100-day SMA at 138.09 prior to the August top at 138.39 (August 10). The surpass of this level should allow for extra gains to, initially, the 55-day SMA at 139.63.
While above the 200-day SMA at 133.90, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain constructive. This contention zone also appears underpinned by the proximity of the August low at 133.39 (August 2).
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.54
|Today Daily Change
|61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|137.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.06
|Daily SMA50
|139.81
|Daily SMA100
|138.1
|Daily SMA200
|133.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.4
|Previous Daily Low
|136.3
|Previous Weekly High
|137.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.4
|Previous Monthly High
|142.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0300 as dollar recovery continues
EUR/USD has extended its slide during the European trading hours and declined below 1.0300. Ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US, the US Dollar Index clings to daily recovery gains near 105.50, reflecting a broad-based dollar strength.
GBP/USD recovers modestly, stays below 1.2150
GBP/USD has staged a modest rebound after having dropped toward 1.2100 during the European trading hours on Friday. With the dollar preserving its strength ahead of consumer confidence data, however, the pair stays on the backfoot below 1.2150.
Gold stays defensive above $1,780 support, US Michigan CSI eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined at around $1,790 heading into Friday’s European session as traders seek fresh clues to overcome the dilemma surrounding US inflation and the Fed’s next moves.
How high could Ethereum price go with Triple Halving
Ethereum Merge is going live sooner than the community expected. Core developers of the Ethereum Foundation announced a tentative Merge date as September 15.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!