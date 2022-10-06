  • EUR/JPY tumbles but remains above the 20-day EMA, despite RSI’s shifting bearish.
  • Short term, the EUR/JPY might re-test the October 5 low of 142.44 before resuming its downtrend towards 141.00.

EUR/JPY continues to fall for the second straight day due to market sentiment turning sour, as portrayed by Wall Street’s set to finish with losses, while US Federal Reserve policymakers remain committed to crushing inflation. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 142.24, down by 0.51%.

EUR/JPY Price Forecast

The EUR/JPY daily chart portrays the pair’s faced solid support at the 20-day EMA around 142.08. Even though Thursday’s daily low was 141.95, sellers could not hold the fort, so the EUR/JPY reclaimed 142.00. It should be noted that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) just crossed below the 7-day RSI’s SMA, indicating that sell orders could be beginning to pile in the pair. Unless the EUR/JPY registers a daily close below 142.00, the pair is still neutral-to-upward biased.

Short term, the EUR/JPY is neutral to downward biased, hoovering around the S1 daily pivot at 142.28. On Thursday, the pair stumbled below the 50, 20, and 100-EMAs, opening the door for further losses, but the fall stalled at 142.00.

Although the cross-currency is downward biased, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above its 7-RSI’s SMA, meaning buyers are gathering some strength. So a re-test of October 5 daily low at 142.44 is on the cards before continuing downwards.

If that scenario plays out, the EUR/JPY first support would be 142.00. Break below will expose the S2 daily pivot at 141.50, ahead of the next demand zone, and the 200-EMA at 141.28, followed by the 141.00 figure.

EUR/JPY Hourly Chart

EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 142.22
Today Daily Change -0.79
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 143.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142.21
Daily SMA50 139.45
Daily SMA100 139.66
Daily SMA200 136.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 144.09
Previous Daily Low 142.44
Previous Weekly High 142.29
Previous Weekly Low 137.38
Previous Monthly High 145.64
Previous Monthly Low 137.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 143.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 143.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 142.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 140.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 144.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 145.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 0.9850 as dollar gathers strength

EUR/USD falls below 0.9850 as dollar gathers strength

EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to fresh daily lows below 0.9850 in the American session on Thursday. Hawkish comments from Fed's Kashkari on the policy outlook seem to be providing a boost to the greenback and weighing on the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends daily slide, trades below 1.1200

GBP/USD extends daily slide, trades below 1.1200

GBP/USD continues to push lower in the second half of the day and trades below 1.1200. The renewed dollar strength on hawkish Fed commentary and rising US yields forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure as markets start to prepare for Friday's jobs report.

GBP/USD News

Gold struggling to retain its bullish strength

Gold struggling to retain its bullish strength

XAUUSD shed some ground on Thursday, currently hovering around $1,713.00. The dollar has gathered momentum as Wall Street opened in the red, holding into negative territory at the time. Also, government bond yields resumed their advances and hold near fresh weekly highs.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The next move could surprise us all

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The next move could surprise us all

The crypto market displays mixed signals but hints that the bearish trend is not over yet. Adopting a get-in-get-out mentality may be the more favorable approach for investors looking to expose themselves to the market.

Read more

TSLA suffers again as Elon Musk moves ahead on Twitter deal

TSLA suffers again as Elon Musk moves ahead on Twitter deal

The will, he won't he debate surrounding Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and his bid for Twitter continues to rumble. Twitter (TWTR) stock initially soared on Tuesday as reports broke that the deal looked like it was on.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures