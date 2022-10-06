- EUR/JPY tumbles but remains above the 20-day EMA, despite RSI’s shifting bearish.
- Short term, the EUR/JPY might re-test the October 5 low of 142.44 before resuming its downtrend towards 141.00.
EUR/JPY continues to fall for the second straight day due to market sentiment turning sour, as portrayed by Wall Street’s set to finish with losses, while US Federal Reserve policymakers remain committed to crushing inflation. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 142.24, down by 0.51%.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast
The EUR/JPY daily chart portrays the pair’s faced solid support at the 20-day EMA around 142.08. Even though Thursday’s daily low was 141.95, sellers could not hold the fort, so the EUR/JPY reclaimed 142.00. It should be noted that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) just crossed below the 7-day RSI’s SMA, indicating that sell orders could be beginning to pile in the pair. Unless the EUR/JPY registers a daily close below 142.00, the pair is still neutral-to-upward biased.
Short term, the EUR/JPY is neutral to downward biased, hoovering around the S1 daily pivot at 142.28. On Thursday, the pair stumbled below the 50, 20, and 100-EMAs, opening the door for further losses, but the fall stalled at 142.00.
Although the cross-currency is downward biased, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above its 7-RSI’s SMA, meaning buyers are gathering some strength. So a re-test of October 5 daily low at 142.44 is on the cards before continuing downwards.
If that scenario plays out, the EUR/JPY first support would be 142.00. Break below will expose the S2 daily pivot at 141.50, ahead of the next demand zone, and the 200-EMA at 141.28, followed by the 141.00 figure.
EUR/JPY Hourly Chart
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|143.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.21
|Daily SMA50
|139.45
|Daily SMA100
|139.66
|Daily SMA200
|136.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.09
|Previous Daily Low
|142.44
|Previous Weekly High
|142.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.38
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 0.9850 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to fresh daily lows below 0.9850 in the American session on Thursday. Hawkish comments from Fed's Kashkari on the policy outlook seem to be providing a boost to the greenback and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, trades below 1.1200
GBP/USD continues to push lower in the second half of the day and trades below 1.1200. The renewed dollar strength on hawkish Fed commentary and rising US yields forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure as markets start to prepare for Friday's jobs report.
Gold struggling to retain its bullish strength
XAUUSD shed some ground on Thursday, currently hovering around $1,713.00. The dollar has gathered momentum as Wall Street opened in the red, holding into negative territory at the time. Also, government bond yields resumed their advances and hold near fresh weekly highs.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The next move could surprise us all
The crypto market displays mixed signals but hints that the bearish trend is not over yet. Adopting a get-in-get-out mentality may be the more favorable approach for investors looking to expose themselves to the market.
TSLA suffers again as Elon Musk moves ahead on Twitter deal
The will, he won't he debate surrounding Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and his bid for Twitter continues to rumble. Twitter (TWTR) stock initially soared on Tuesday as reports broke that the deal looked like it was on.