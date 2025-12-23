EUR/JPY retraces to near 184.00 as Yen rebounds on hopes of Japan’s intervention
- EUR/JPY falls back from record highs to near 184.00 as the Japanese Yen gains ground.
- Japan’s Katayama said that the government has a free hand in dealing with excessive moves.
- ECB officials see inflation staying close to 2% in the medium term.
The EUR/JPY pair corrects to near 184.00 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday from its all-time high of 184.92 posted the previous day. The pair retraces as comments from Japan Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama signaling a likely intervention by the administration against one-way depreciation in the Japanese Yen (JPY) have provided it some cushion.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.17%
|-0.19%
|-0.45%
|-0.11%
|-0.15%
|-0.33%
|-0.31%
|EUR
|0.17%
|-0.01%
|-0.28%
|0.07%
|0.02%
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|GBP
|0.19%
|0.01%
|-0.23%
|0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.11%
|-0.12%
|JPY
|0.45%
|0.28%
|0.23%
|0.34%
|0.31%
|0.09%
|0.15%
|CAD
|0.11%
|-0.07%
|-0.08%
|-0.34%
|-0.02%
|-0.22%
|-0.19%
|AUD
|0.15%
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.31%
|0.02%
|-0.17%
|-0.16%
|NZD
|0.33%
|0.15%
|0.11%
|-0.09%
|0.22%
|0.17%
|0.01%
|CHF
|0.31%
|0.14%
|0.12%
|-0.15%
|0.19%
|0.16%
|-0.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
“Japan has a free hand in dealing with excessive moves in the Yen,” Katayama said, and added, “Will take appropriate action against excessive moves.”
However, the intervention boost from the Japanese government is expected to provide a short-lived cushion to the Yen due to a lack of fundamental support.
The cautious tone from Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials over the monetary-tightening campaign in 2026 has been a drag on the Yen in the past few trading days. Last week, the BoJ kept the door open for further interest rate hikes after raising them by 25 basis points (bps) to 0.75%m but refrained from offering any timeline and target.
Former BoJ policymaker, Makoto Sakurai, said in an interview with Reuters on Monday that the next interest rate hike from the central bank “is expected in June or July next year”, adding that “further rate hikes could become more challenging though”.
Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is broadly stable as investors struggle to gauge the direction of Eurozone interest rates in 2026. A majority of European Central Bank (ECB) officials have stated that monetary policy adjustments are unlikely as inflation is expected to remain close to the 2% target in the near term.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.