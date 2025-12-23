EUR/JPY retraces to near 184.00 as Yen rebounds on hopes of Japan’s intervention

The EUR/JPY pair corrects to near 184.00 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday from its all-time high of 184.92 posted the previous day. The pair retraces as comments from Japan Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama signaling a likely intervention by the administration against one-way depreciation in the Japanese Yen (JPY) have provided it some cushion.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.17% -0.19% -0.45% -0.11% -0.15% -0.33% -0.31% EUR 0.17% -0.01% -0.28% 0.07% 0.02% -0.15% -0.14% GBP 0.19% 0.01% -0.23% 0.08% 0.03% -0.11% -0.12% JPY 0.45% 0.28% 0.23% 0.34% 0.31% 0.09% 0.15% CAD 0.11% -0.07% -0.08% -0.34% -0.02% -0.22% -0.19% AUD 0.15% -0.02% -0.03% -0.31% 0.02% -0.17% -0.16% NZD 0.33% 0.15% 0.11% -0.09% 0.22% 0.17% 0.01% CHF 0.31% 0.14% 0.12% -0.15% 0.19% 0.16% -0.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

“Japan has a free hand in dealing with excessive moves in the Yen,” Katayama said, and added, “Will take appropriate action against excessive moves.”

However, the intervention boost from the Japanese government is expected to provide a short-lived cushion to the Yen due to a lack of fundamental support.

The cautious tone from Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials over the monetary-tightening campaign in 2026 has been a drag on the Yen in the past few trading days. Last week, the BoJ kept the door open for further interest rate hikes after raising them by 25 basis points (bps) to 0.75%m but refrained from offering any timeline and target.

Former BoJ policymaker, Makoto Sakurai, said in an interview with Reuters on Monday that the next interest rate hike from the central bank “is expected in June or July next year”, adding that “further rate hikes could become more challenging though”.

Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) is broadly stable as investors struggle to gauge the direction of Eurozone interest rates in 2026. A majority of European Central Bank (ECB) officials have stated that monetary policy adjustments are unlikely as inflation is expected to remain close to the 2% target in the near term.