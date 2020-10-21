EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Current pullback appears short-lived

- EUR/JPY corrects lower after failing at the key hurdle around 125.00.
- Further north of the 125.00 level comes in an interim barrier at 126.46.
EUR/JPY’s strong rebound met a tough barrier at the key resistance zone in the 125.00 neighbourhood on Tuesday.
The surpass of this area, ideally in the very near-term, should open the door to a test of the interim hurdle at the September 10 highs in the mid-126.00s
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 121.09, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|124.25
|Today Daily Change
|64
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|124.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.87
|Daily SMA50
|124.73
|Daily SMA100
|123.51
|Daily SMA200
|121.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|125
|Previous Daily Low
|124.04
|Previous Weekly High
|125.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|123.02
|Previous Monthly High
|127.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|122.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|124.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|124.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|124.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|123.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|125.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|125.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|126.09
