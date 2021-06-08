EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seek break of 21-D EMA

- EUR/JPY remains on course for a significant correction.
- The bulls are looking for a break of the 21-EMA on the daily charts.
As per the prior analysis, EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls take charge, eye 61.8% Fibo target, the bulls remain in charge and on the move towards the said target area.
Prior analysis, daily chart
''The bulls can target the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the M-formation's neckline.''
15-min chart, prior analysis
''From an hourly perspective, there is a strong bullish case given the prior bullish impulse, correction and now the current spike into the prior highs and presumed resistance.
A break of the resistance structure will align with the daily bullish M-formation's target keeping it firmly on the map.''
Live market update
The daily trajectory is still in shape and the bulls remain in control at this juncture.
A break of the 21-EMA on the same time frame will be highly bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line. Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD. Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road.
GBP/USD holding near 1.4200 despite discouraging UK news
The GBP/USD pair trades lower in range, flat on a weekly basis as it returned to the 1.4160 price zone. The pound suffered a setback at the beginning of the day from market talks indicating the UK could have to delay its plan to fully reopen on June 21.
XAU/USD fails to hold above $1,900 despite falling bond yields
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week in the positive territory and continued to push higher during the first half of the day on Tuesday.
Beware of groupthink as crypto bellwethers test support
Bitcoin price accelerating to the downside as the May 19 low moves into the crosshairs. Ethereum price triggers bear pennant pattern, driving ETH to $2,300. XRP price releases from bear flag pattern, testing the critical support at $0.780.
US: Disappointing hiring not for lack of trying
In another sign that businesses' inability to find enough workers is holding back growth, job openings blew past previous records to reach an all-time high of 9.3 million.