EUR/JPY Price Analysis: An inverse head-and-shoulders in the 1-hour chart targets 129.40

- The EUR/JPY pair begins the Asian session in the right foot, advancing some 0.26%.
- An upbeat market sentiment hurts safe-haven assets, like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.
- EUR/JPY Technical outlook: The inverse head-and-shoulders chart pattern target is 129.40.
As the Asian session begins, the EUR/JPY advances during the session, up some 0.26%, trading at 128.54 at the time of writing. On Monday, the shared currency, despite closing in the red, recovered some of last Friday’s losses, bouncing off the daily lows at 127.48, up to reclaim the 128.00 figure, as the market sentiment improved throughout the weekend, on “positive” news regarding the omicron COVID-19 variant, first discovered in South Africa.
At press time, the market sentiment is upbeat, with all the Asian equity futures in the green, except for the Hang-Seng, losing 1.35%. In the FX market, mild risk-on market sentiment benefits risk-sensitive currencies, to the detriment of safe-haven ones, like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY 1-hour chart displays the formation of an inverse head-and-shoulders a reversal pattern with bullish implications. Furthermore, at press time, the EUR/JPY jumped off the confluence of the 50-hour simple moving average (HSMA) and the neckline, from 128.20s levels towards the November 29 high at 128.67.
In the outcome of breaking above the latter, the following target would be the 100-hour SMA at 128.79, followed by the 200-hour SMA at 129.00. A breach of that level would expose the inverse head-and-shoulders target, at 129.42.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|128.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.29
|Daily SMA50
|130.51
|Daily SMA100
|130.08
|Daily SMA200
|130.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.34
|Previous Daily Low
|127.8
|Previous Weekly High
|129.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.8
|Previous Monthly High
|133.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
