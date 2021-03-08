- EUR/JPY is trapped in a sideways 4-hour environment with bulls banking on a break of resistance still.
- Longer-term charts illustrate the bullish bias.
As per the prior analysis, EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Breakeven worst-case scenario, target 130.4, the bulls remain in play. However, the sideways action is a risk as the price is unable to penetrate the resistance on the 4-hour time frame.
The following illustrates the scenario and the longer-term time frames that deplete the bullish prospects are a risk to the long position:
Monthly chart
Weekly chart
Daily chart
4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
