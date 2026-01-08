TRENDING:
EUR/JPY flat as mixed Eurozone data, BoJ normalization expectations cap gains

  • EUR/JPY trades virtually flat around 183.00, amid persistent support for the Japanese Yen.
  • Confidence and price indicators released earlier send mixed signals on the Eurozone outlook.
  • Expectations of policy normalization in Japan continue to limit the upside potential of the cross.
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/JPY trades around 183.00 on Thursday at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day, as relative support for the Japanese Yen (JPY), driven by expectations of monetary policy normalization in Japan, meets mixed European macroeconomic data released earlier today.

The Japanese currency continues to draw some support from the increasingly widespread view that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will pursue its policy normalization process. Governor Kazuo Ueda recently reiterated that the central bank is ready to raise interest rates if economic and price developments remain in line with forecasts, stressing that gradual adjustments to monetary support are needed to foster sustainable growth alongside a moderate rise in wages and prices.

On the Eurozone side, market attention is mainly focused on today’s releases from the European Commission and Eurostat, which paint a mixed picture of economic conditions. Consumer Confidence improved in December, rising to -13.1 from -14.6 previously and beating market expectations. Industrial Confidence also edged higher to -9 from -9.3, pointing to tentative stabilization in the manufacturing sector.

By contrast, conditions in the services sector appear more fragile, with the Services Sentiment indicator slipping to 5.6 in December, below forecasts. The Economic Sentiment Index declined to 96.7 from 97.1 in November, missing the consensus.

Eurostat also released key data on producer prices and the labor market. The Producer Price Index (PPI) accelerated to 0.5% MoM, up from 0.1% previously, while the annual release fell 1.7% after a 0.5% drop, a slightly better outcome than expected. At the same time, the Unemployment Rate edged down to 6.3% in November from 6.4% in the prior month, offering a modestly positive signal for the labor market.

These mixed European indicators add to earlier inflation data, confirming a gradual easing in consumer price pressures and contribute to keeping the Euro (EUR) under pressure against the Japanese Yen. In this environment, EUR/JPY struggles to move decisively away from the 183.00 area, as investors remain cautious amid limited visibility on the Eurozone recovery and growing confidence in Japan’s path toward monetary policy normalization.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.00%0.14%-0.06%0.16%0.38%0.44%-0.09%
EUR0.00%0.14%-0.05%0.16%0.39%0.44%-0.09%
GBP-0.14%-0.14%-0.19%0.01%0.25%0.30%-0.23%
JPY0.06%0.05%0.19%0.20%0.45%0.47%-0.04%
CAD-0.16%-0.16%-0.01%-0.20%0.24%0.28%-0.25%
AUD-0.38%-0.39%-0.25%-0.45%-0.24%0.05%-0.47%
NZD-0.44%-0.44%-0.30%-0.47%-0.28%-0.05%-0.53%
CHF0.09%0.09%0.23%0.04%0.25%0.47%0.53%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1700 as markets turn risk-averse

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1700 as markets turn risk-averse

EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound and trades near the lower limit of its weekly range below 1.1700 on Thursday. The US Dollar benefits from the cautious market stance and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction ahead of mid-tier data releases.

GBP/USD stays in red near 1.3450 on broad USD resilience

GBP/USD stays in red near 1.3450 on broad USD resilience

GBP/USD stays on the back foot after posting losses for two consecutive days and trades near 1.3450 on Thursday. The souring market mood amid simmering geopolitical tensions make it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shift to the the US labor market data.

Gold sticks to intraday losses below $4,450; seems vulnerable to slide further

Gold sticks to intraday losses below $4,450; seems vulnerable to slide further

Gold maintains its offered tone in the second half of the day and trades below $4,450 after posting daily losses on Wednesday. The downfall lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be attributed to some follow-through profit-taking ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday. 

Pi Network flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 at press time on Thursday, following a nearly 2% decline the previous day. Centralized Exchanges have received 1.90 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours, suggesting risk-off sentiment among holders. The technical outlook for the PI token remains bearish, with a risk of a cross below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average. 

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 at press time on Thursday, following a nearly 2% decline the previous day. Centralized Exchanges have received 1.90 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours, suggesting risk-off sentiment among holders.

