EUR/JPY firmer, regains the 200-day SMA around 121.00

- EUR/JPY reverses the downside and clinches 121.00.
- Solid EUR and JPY-selling prop up the upside in the cross.
The buying pressure around the European currency in combination with the now softer tone surrounding the Japanese safe haven are now pushing EUR/JPY to fresh daily highs in the 121.00 neighbourhood.
EUR/JPY flirts with the 200-day SMA around 121.00
After four consecutive daily losses, the cross found some respite at the beginning of the week on the back of the resumption of the buying bias in the shared currency. Furthermore, the recent strength around the Japanese yen appears somewhat subdued today and is also collaborating with the upside momentum in the cross.
It is worth recalling that the recent and strong appreciation of the Japanese yen came in response to the shift of the investors’ sentiment towards the safer assets, all following the US drone strike (Thursday) that killed an Iranian commander, sparking threats of war and retaliatory actions from both countries.
Also adding to the positive momentum in the euro, the Sentix index, German Retail Sales, EMU Producer Prices and Services PMI all came in above expectations. On the opposite side, the Japanese manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.4 in December, coming in short of estimates.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.35% at 121.02 and faces the next up barrier at 121.31 (21-day SMA) seconded by 122.23 (monthly high Dec.23 2019) and then 123.35 (monthly high Jul.1 2019). On the other hand, a breach of 120.16 (2020 low Jan.3) would expose 119.65 (100-day SMA) and finally 119.24 (monthly low Nov.14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid Mid-East tensions, USD profit-taking
EUR/USD has surpassed 1.12, as the greenback pares the gains it enjoyed after the killing of Iranian general Suleimani. Euro-zone Services PMIs beat expectations.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3150 amid USD weakness, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3150 as Mid-East tensions dominate the news and the greenback is retreating from the highs. The final UK Services PMI beat expectations with 50 points.
Forex Today: US-Iran escalation powers Oil and safe-havens, a busy docket ahead
The risk-off sentiment extended, kicking-off a fresh week this Monday, mainly fueled by heightened US-Iran geopolitical tensions, as both sides traded threats following the US killing of a top Iranian Quds commander Soleimani last Friday.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.
USD/JPY: decline to continue on risk-off mood
Japanese yen strengthening amid mounting tensions between the US and Iran. US December Markit Services PMI and Composite PMI to be out after Wall Street’s opening. USD/JPY tested 107.70 and holds nearby, poised to break below the level.