- EUR/JPY surges as risk sentiment bolsters the Euro's strength.
- Concerns over tariffs overshadow hawkish comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
- EUR/JPY heads toward 170.00, pushing momentum indicators into overbought territory.
The Euro (EUR) is strengthening against the Japanese Yen (JPY) in Wednesday’s trading session, with improved risk sentiment dampening demand for the safe-haven Yen.
With EUR/JPY trading above the key psychological level of 169.00, a resurgence of bullish momentum could provide the potential for a retest of 170.00.
As tensions in the Middle East continue to ease, focus has shifted back to monetary policy and the potential growth outlook for global markets.
For Japan, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Wednesday's Summary of Opinions offered temporary relief for the Yen as some policymakers adopted a hawkish tone. However, the majority of policymakers expressed concerns about the potential threats that tariffs pose to the Japanese economy.
While BoJ policymaker Naoki Tamura hinted at the prospects of a potential rate hike “as early as July” in response to rising inflation, the ability for the BoJ to hike rates appears to depend on the prospects of a trade deal with the United States.
EUR/JPY technical analysis: Can bulls push prices to 170.00?
EUR/JPY is trading at 169.25, just below the key psychological resistance level of 170.00. The next level of resistance is observed at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-August decline, located at 170.93.
EUR/JPY daily chart
The pair’s upward momentum remains strong, supported by the wide policy divergence between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the BoJ.
Technically, EUR/JPY remains in overbought territory, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 70, suggesting stretched conditions; however, dip buying continues to support the pair.
The price is well above both the 10-day (167.56) and 20-day (165.95) Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reinforcing the bullish trend.
However, traders are now closely watching for signs of exhaustion or a break above 171 to test the 175.43 level, which marks the 100% retracement from the July 2024 peak.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades closer to the 2025 peak near 1.1640
The EUR/USD rebound is currently picking up speed, encouraging the pair to challenge its daily highs at the 1.1630 level on Wednesday. The rebound in spot comes on the heels of the Greenback's lack of momentum, which ceded its previous gains as investors seem to return to the risk-associated environment. There was no news from Chief Powell's second congressional testimony.
GBP/USD advances to daily peaks around 1.3640
GBP/USD now accelerates its upside momentum and climbs to daily highs around 1.3640 on the back of further weakening in the US Dollar, all amid the widespread positive tone in the risk complex.
Gold meets some contention around $3,310
Gold prices remains gloomy on Wednesday, falling for the sixth day in a row although meeting some initial cushion around the $3,310 region per troy ounce amid a vacillating US Dollar and Powell's cautious message.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin aims for $110,000 as Ethereum, XRP derivatives show signs of life again
Cryptocurrencies show signs of extending gains on Wednesday, following a sharp recovery from the weekend sell-off, which saw Bitcoin slip below the $100,000 mark. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran continues to bolster sentiment in the market, as reflected by BTC's steady rise.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.