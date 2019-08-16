EUR/JPY bounces modestly from key support, fails to hold above 118.00

- Euro remains weak across the board, the boost from German report was short-lived.
- EUR/JPY heads for lowest weekly close since April 2017.
The EUR/JPY pair bounced from weekly lows and rose to 118.14, but the Euro was unable to hold on top of 118.00, showing no strength for a more relevant recovery.
German stimulus creates bounce, but only for a few minutes
After the beginning of the American session, the pair bottomed at 117.56, the lowest level since Monday. Then it rose more than 50 pips quickly from the low following a report from Der Spiegel mentioning that the German government is prepared for deficit spending in case of a recession.
The news boosted the Euro that trimmed losses across the board. The common currency is today and also for the week, among the worst performers affected by the latest round of EZ economic data and also amid rising expectation about a large stimulus package from the European Central Bank in September.
The boost pushed EUR/JPY from near the critical support at 117.50 to 118.13. But as of writing, it is back below 118.00, flat for the day and marginally lower for the day. While the Euro continues to be able to defend the 117.50 area, has been having difficulties on staging a bullish correction and every run higher, was sold later.
More levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|117.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.6
|Daily SMA50
|121
|Daily SMA100
|122.5
|Daily SMA200
|124.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119
|Previous Daily Low
|117.62
|Previous Weekly High
|119.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.68
|Previous Monthly High
|123.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|116.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.07
EUR/USD bouncing modestly on disappointing US Consumer Confidence
The shared currency remains pressured by the idea that the ECB will come out with massive stimulus measures in September. US Michigan Consumer Confidence down to 92.1 brakes dollar's gains.
GBP/USD retreats sharply after approaching 1.2200
The GBP/USD pair came under selling pressure after flirting with weekly highs, as a dismal US confidence report brought back risk-off. GBP/USD still up for the week and above the critical 1.2100 level.
USD/JPY hits fresh session tops near 106.50 as risk recovery gathers pace
The USD/JPY pair picked up fresh bids and hit session highs near 106.50 levels in the European session, as the recovery in the risk sentiment gathered steam, as reflected by the extension of the relief rally in the Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Gold erases part of this week's gains, trades above $1,510
The precious metal struggles to extend its rally on Friday as the improved market sentiment dampens the demand for traditional safe-havens.
Four Signs of A Bear Market
I am a believer that the Universe gives you signs. That may sound a bit crazy, but these three charts are three more signs of a bear market. The top chart is the GLD exchange traded fund.