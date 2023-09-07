EUR/JPY bears approach 158.00 on downbeat German Industrial Production, sluggish yields

- EUR/JPY remains on the back foot around intraday low while snapping three-day winning streak.
- German Industrial Production for July slides to -2.1% YoY versus -1.5% prior.
- Sluggish yields, ECB blackout join hawkish BoJ concerns to lure sellers.
- Eurozone Q2 GDP, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
EUR/JPY holds lower grounds near the intraday bottom of around 158.20 while printing the first daily loss in four amid the early hours of Thursday’s European trading. In doing so, the cross-currency pair justifies downbeat prints of the German Industrial Production (IP), as well as the hawkish bias about the Bank of Japan (BoJ), amid sluggish Treasury bond yields and the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers’ blackout period.
Germany’s Industrial Production (IP) for July dropped to -2.1% YoY versus upwardly revised -1.5% prior while the monthly IP figures dropped below -0.5% market forecasts to -0.8%, versus -1.4% previous readings (revised from -1.5%).
The latest German numbers join the mostly downbeat prints of the Eurozone statistics and unimpressive comments from the ECB policymakers to propel the economic slowdown woes for the Old Continent, which in turn weighs on the EUR/JPY pair. Among the data, German Factory Orders and Eurozone Retail Sales recently disappointed the bloc’s currency while raising doubts about ECB President Christine Lagarde’s defense of hawkish bias. It’s worth noting that a slew of ECB Officials crossed wires on Wednesday to mark the last-ditched efforts to showcase their capacity to lift the rates but the markets couldn’t believe them more.
Elsewhere, BoJ policymaker Junko Nakagawa crossed wires earlier in the day while defending the easy monetary policy by stating that it is appropriate to maintain the easy monetary policy for the time being. The policymaker, however, also added that they’re still not at the stage where they can say Japan has stably, sustainably achieved the BoJ price target. On the contrary, BoJ’s Nakagawa also highlighted the various side-effects of the monetary easing.
It should be noted that the market’s fears of global economic slowdown ex-US seem to propel the Treasury bond yields and weigh on the Yen prices. However, the same triggers the fears of Japanese policymakers’ market intervention to defend the currency, which in turn seemed to have prod the JPY of late.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields seesaw near the two-week high registered the previous day around 4.30%, near 4.29% at the latest, whereas the two-year counterpart prints the first daily loss in four by retreating from the weekly top to 5.01% as we write.
Looking ahead, the final readings of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) will be eyed ahead of Friday’s Japan Q2 GDP for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Despite the EUR/JPY pair’s latest weakness, a one-month-old ascending support line, around 157.90 by the press time, appears the key to the seller’s conviction.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|158.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.45
|Daily SMA50
|157.12
|Daily SMA100
|153.8
|Daily SMA200
|148.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.47
|Previous Daily Low
|157.78
|Previous Weekly High
|159.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.06
|Previous Monthly High
|159.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ranges above 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is extending its sideways trading in the European session on Thursday. The pair lingers near three-month lows, as the US Dollar clings to recent gains amid a risk-off market profile. EU/ US data and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD flat-lines around 1.2500 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is consolidating losses around 1.2500 amid risk-averse European trading on Thursday. Dovish comments from BoE Governor Bailey and the ongoing US Dollar strength continue to weigh on the pair. Focus shifts to US data and Fedspeak for fresh trading directives.
Gold snaps a losing streak, trades higher around $1,920
Gold price snaps five-day losing streak, trading higher around $1,920, up by 0.20%. However, the bright metal is facing downward pressure as traders factor in the odds for a 25bps interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) through the end of the year 2023.
XRP price stagnates, while lawyers analyze Howey memo and William Hinman speech on Ethereum
XRP price is winding around $0.50 on the daily price chart on Binance despite the altcoin being in a demand zone between $0.46 and $0.50. The altcoin likely risks a slump in its price in the short term.
The Saudi squeeze brings energy back into the FX mix
If the beleaguered Euro and Yen did not have enough to worry about already, they now must cope with Brent oil trading above $90/bl as the Saudis extend their supply cuts through to year-end. EUR/JPY, however, could start to turn lower based on positioning.